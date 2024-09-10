Swamp Rabbits Acquire Zach White from Worcester

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that the team has acquired forward Zach White in exchange for future considerations. The future considerations come from a deal previously made with the Fort Wayne Komets in acquiring Arvid Caderoth.

White is the tenth forward, and sixteenth player, announced to the Swamp Rabbits roster for the 2024-25 ECHL Season. He comes to the Upstate after spending last season in the ECHL with the Worcester Railers, where the 5'7", 165-pound forward notched 12 goals, 10 assists, and 22 points, along with 60 PIM in 55 games.

"I'm really excited to come to the Swamp Rabbits for this season. I want to be a part of a team with a strong culture of winning, and will do whatever I can to consistently fill a role in a variety of situations in bringing a championship to where I call home," White said of his trade to the Swamp Rabbits. "I bring a different style of game for a smaller player. I bring intensity, play hard-nosed, and get in front of the net to both agitate and create scoring opportunities. I care about my teammates and will stand up for anyone I get to grind with each game, no matter who challenges us. Most importantly, I really can't wait to meet the Greenville community. I've always been a community-first player, so to give back to the fans while we fight for the Kelly Cup will add to what I believe will already be a special season."

"Zach is another player that brings exactly what we need to our forward group, and I'm confident coming into a new situation with our team will bring out the best in him," Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations said of White's acquisition. "He might not be the biggest player on the ice, but Zach brings the intensity as if he is and doesn't back down to anyone. His ECHL career to this point has shown he can produce and put the puck in the net. He's got great hands, a solid foundation of skill, can skate, and like his previously signed teammates, brings the right attitude that will continue to exponentially bolster our culture. I'm excited to watch his growth this season."

Hailing from Milford, Connecticut, White, 28, has spent the last three seasons of his career in the ECHL with the Railers and Iowa Heartlanders, earning 113 points (50g-63ast) and 208 PIM in 178 games. He's also suited up with the SPHL's Vermillion County Bobcats and Fayetteville Marksmen, the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, and Cholet in the second division in France. Prior to turning professional, White played four years collegiately in NCAA-III with Curry College, averaging almost a point-per-game lifetime with 87 points (49g-38ast) in 93 contests. As a senior in the 2018-19 season, he captained the Colonels and garnered Commonwealth Coast Conference Second Team honors, smashing career-highs in every category with 23 goals, 16 assists, and 39 points in 26 games.

