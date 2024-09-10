Komets Find New Radio Broadcast Home at 96.3 FM WXKE

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that they have entered into an exclusive broadcast agreement with Adams Radio Group to broadcast all home and road games starting this season on 96.3 FM WXKE. All game broadcasts will also be available to stream at komets.com and 963xke.com with play-by-play broadcaster Shane Albahrani.

Komet games were broadcast on WOWO 1190 AM starting in 1952 with broadcaster Ernie Ashley. Bob Chase took over the role in 1954, calling his final game on May 15, 2016. The team's broadcast moved to WBTU 93.3 FM for one season (1985-1986) before returning to WOWO the following year. The team moves from news/talk to a classic rock music format.

"This exciting new partnership allows us to look to the future of the Komets and the future of the Komets brand," said Komets President of Business Operations/Co-Owner Scott Sproat. "We believe this is a necessary step to appeal to a younger and broader audience. WXKE offers more local programming than almost any other top-rated station within the marketplace. This allows for a much more aggressive plan to promote Komet Hockey above and beyond the actual game broadcasts. We took the decision very seriously, and ultimately, we decided that the online streaming audience is a far larger part of the picture in today's broadcast environment than the terrestrial signal. That, coupled with the stand-alone strength of the WXKE brand, made us decide to make the move. We'll never stop recognizing Bob Chase, our history, or our tradition. However, we will continue to make the best business decisions for the future of Komet Hockey. That is our responsibility as stewards of such an iconic and beloved franchise."

Known as Rock 104 from 1976-2002, 2006-2014 and broadcasting at 103.9 FM, WXKE moved to 96.3 FM in the summer of 2014. The station is anchored by longtime personality Doc West, who is celebrating his 46th year behind the microphone in Fort Wayne. The daily lineup also features three Fort Wayne natives; Jack Hammer is a Northrop high school graduate who began his broadcasting career in the Summit City in 1988. J.J. Fabini attended Northside High School and started at WXKE in 1992, while Jason Lee first opened a microphone on 96.3 FM in 2000 and also attended Northrop High School.

"This is a tremendous partnership between two of Fort Wayne's most iconic brands. With broadcasting partnerships shifting throughout sports, change is inevitable," said Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations Shane Albahrani. "To have a station with four live personalities, with strong ties to Fort Wayne, is a rarity in today's broadcasting landscape, so to be affiliated with a station that is committed to Fort Wayne as the Komets are, we are looking forward to this partnership."

Albahrani is a Fort Wayne native who graduated from Northrop High School. He began his broadcasting career in 1994 at WFWI and has worked for the Komets since 1997. He started calling Komet road games in 2013 and took over full-time duties in 2016.

The first Komets broadcast on WXKE will be Friday, October 18, starting at 7:45 p.m. when the Komets play at Iowa. Keep checking komets.com for more details on Komets ticket offers, promotional events/schedules, special game jerseys/theme nights, and other highlights planned for the 73rd consecutive season of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey.

Season tickets are on sale now for the 2024-25 season. For more information, visit komets.com or call 260-483-0011.

