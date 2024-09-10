Steelheads Add Forwards Brian Chambers, Brendan Hoffman, and Blake Swetlikoff

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forwards Brian Chambers, Brendan Hoffman, and Blake Swetlikoff to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Chambers, 26, signed an ECHL contract with the Kalamazoo Wings last March after completing a five-year collegiate career splitting time with UMass-Lowell and Arizona State University. The 6-foot-1, 181lb right-handed shooter tallied two assists in 10 games with the Wings while skating in two Kelly Cup Playoff games. He spent four seasons at UMass-Lowell from 2019-23 where he appeared in 104 games collecting 41 points (15G, 26A). Last season, the Weymouth, MA native registered 20 points (4G, 16A) in 38 games at Arizona State completing his NCAA career with 61 points (19G, 42A) in 142 career games. Prior to college hockey, Chambers helped the Sioux Falls Stampede to the United States Hockey League (USHL) Clark Cup.

Hoffman, 22, enters his third professional season, first with Idaho, after the Steelheads acquired him this past June from Atlanta completing future considerations deal which sent Parker Aucoin to the Gladiators. The 6-foot-3, 223lb right-handed shooter split time last year with Reading and Atlanta skating in 61 total games registering 24 points (9G, 15A). During his rookie season in 2022-23 with Reading he notched 32 points (13G, 19A) in 64 games. Prior to professional hockey, the Charlotte, NC native played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Erie Otters from 2018-22 accumulating 74 points (44G, 30A) in 189 career games.

Swetlikoff, 21, enters his first professional season after spending parts of the last five seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2020-24 where he registered 115 points (39G, 76A) in 225 career games. The 6-foot, 170lb right-handed shooter began his career with the Spokane Chiefs in 2020 and served as an alternate captain for the Chiefs in 2022-23 before being traded to the Lethbridge Hurricanes in January of 2023. This past season, the Regina, SK native was an alternate captain for the Hurricanes collecting nine points (2G, 7A) in 37 games before being traded to the Kamloops Blazers in January. He finished the year with Kamloops tallying 21 points (5G, 16A) in 30 games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

