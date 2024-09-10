WeStreet Ice Center Named Tulsa Sports Commission Partner of the Year

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The WeStreet Ice Center, the coolest place in town, was named Tuesday as the 2023-24 Partner of the Year by the Tulsa Sports Commission at the Tulsa Regional Tourism Fiscal Year 23/24 Annual Meeting.

The Tulsa Regional Tourism Annual Meeting took place on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Osage Casino Hotel Tulsa. Guest speakers included Exiting Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Lt. Governor of Oklahoma Matt Pinnell, while Chief Standing Bear of the Osage Nation presented the Fireside Chat.

Tulsa Regional Tourism presented awards for Visit Tulsa Partner of the Year, Tulsa CVB Partner of the Year, Tulsa Sports Commission Partner of the Year, Tulsa FMAC Partner of the Year, Hospitality Champion (For Profit) and Hospitality Champion (Non Profit), with the WeStreet Ice Center taking home Tulsa Sports Commission Partner of the Year. WeStreet Ice Center was just one-of-two recipients that were not individuals.

"We are honored to have won this award," owner Andy Scurto said. "The Sports Commission has been amazing to work with and have helped us bring these great events to our ice center. We look forward to a long and prosperous relationship with the Sports Commission and all the fun events we will book together that will bring many people to the great city of Tulsa!"

The Tulsa Sports Commission, coming off a 2023 Sports Commission of the Year Award itself, selected the WeStreet Ice Center for the 2023/24 Award - its first installment.

The award continues a strong inaugural year for the WeStreet Ice Center, which opened its doors to the public on March 9, 2024. The 140,000-square-foot facility hosted the World Axe and Knife Throwing Championships in just its second month of existence from April 18-21, with the finals aired on ESPN. WeStreet Ice Center, its construction, events and impact were also featured as the flagship article, Striking Gold, in RINK Magazine's June/July issue, donning the cover of the premier ice rink publication in the United States.

Open 365 days a year, WeStreet Ice Center offers something for everyone. The two-sheet complex is more than a rink, with an arcade, party rooms, the only hockey pro shop in Tulsa, virtual simulation rooms, stadium seating and Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, presented by Yuengling - a full-service restaurant with a capacity of 400 patrons.

"It's been a pleasure working with the Sports Commission," Tulsa Ice Center vice president of business operations Justin Lund said. "We look forward to continuing to grow our partnership with the Sports Commission and all the exciting events we are collaborating on moving forward."

The $35-million-dollar facility is also home to the Tulsa Oilers Hockey and Football front offices, is the official practice facility for the Tulsa Oilers and home arena for the Tulsa Jr. Oilers of the NAHL3 and Oklahoma State University Hockey.

Additionally, WeStreet Ice Center hosts all ice activities, including curling, figure skating, youth hockey, adult hockey, public skate, broomball and more.

WeStreet Ice Center thanks Tulsa Regional Tourism and the Tulsa Sports Commission for their recognition and the award and look forward to continuing to serve the Tulsa community for years to come.

