Sean Montgomery Slated to Return to Norfolk for Next Season

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Tuesday they have signed forward Sean Montgomery to a contract for the 2024-25 season.

Montgomery, 26, signed with the Admirals last season on January 19 after started the year in Belgium. During his 21 appearances with Liege, he posted 30 points (14g, 16a).

The Anchorage, Alaska native scored his first goal with Norfolk on January 28 against the Adirondack Thunder. Montgomery would finish the season with nine points in 26 games played with the Admirals.

"Sean provided multiple swiss-blade capabilities for us which allowed stability for our club," said Jeff Carr, Admirals General Manager & Head Coach. "He was relied heavily on switching from wing to center and solidified our top-two groups on the penalty-kill. We feel he will have 15 goals and provide some offense this year."

Montgomery played four seasons at the University of Western Ontario (USports) and five in the WHL with the Prince Albert Raiders. In 2018-19, he was fifth on the Raiders in goals (29) and points (59). That season, they also won the WHL championship.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to Norfolk and getting to work with the team," Montgomery said. "There was a buzz around the arena and town last year so hopefully we can build off that support the fans gave us and build something special."

