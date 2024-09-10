Americans Add Top-Six Forward to the Lineup

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Utah Hockey Club, are proud to announce the signing of forward Mark Duarte (Dew-URT), to a contract for the upcoming season.

Mark Duarte joins the Americans for his sophomore season, after playing his rookie campaign last year in Rapid City. In 36 games with the Rush, the talented forward had 24 points (10 goals and 14 assists).

"Mark (Duarte) has a high compete level," noted Americans Head Coach B.J. Adams. "He was on pace for 30 goals last season at our level. Having that combination of effort and skill is exciting to add to our lineup. He brings tremendous versatility by having the ability to play both center and wing."

Duarte logged time in the American Hockey League last season playing in 15 games with the Calgary Wranglers.

Prior to his time in professional hockey, he played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, two of those seasons with the Hamilton Bulldogs, where he won an OHL Championship in 2022.

The Americans open the regular season on the road in Tulsa, on Thursday, October 24th. The home-opener is the following night on Friday, October 25th when the Kansas City Mavericks visit North Texas. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

