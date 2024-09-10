K-Wings Sign Forward Mark Cheremeta

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that rookie forward Mark Cheremeta has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Mark Cheremeta is a crafty forward with good vision who helps facilitate offense," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations.

Cheremeta, 25, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 185-pound, Parkland, FL native who wrapped up his collegiate career with 11 points (1g-10a) in 17 games for Sacred Heart University in 2023-24.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to play in front of one of the most historic fan bases in hockey," Cheremeta said. "I'm excited to help this team win with the help of an elite coaching staff and it's a true privilege to play for this organization."

The rookie played 66 games over three seasons at Ohio State University (2020-23), scoring 32 points (10g-22a) before transferring to Sacred Heart. Cheremeta started his college career at Boston University in 2018-19, suiting up in 29 contests and notching three assists. The forward then spent one season with the Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL), scoring 18 goals with 25 assists in 48 games.

The K-Wings will continue building their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

