Jimmy Mazza Returns for Third Season with Solar Bears

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced defenseman Jimmy Mazza has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract, re-signing for the 2024-25 season.

Mazza, 30, returns for his third season with the Solar Bears in 2024 after recording career-highs in goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes during the 2023-24 campaign. Orlando acquired the Kings Park, New York native in a future considerations trade with the Adirondack Thunder in the summer of 2022.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound rearguard has appeared in 231 ECHL games over five professional seasons with Orlando, Adirondack, and Reading, scoring 48 points (12g-36a).

Mazza earned career-highs in all three scoring categories this past season for Orlando, scoring seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points. Mazza also picked up a career-high 127 penalty minutes during the 2023-24 season.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Kings Park, N.Y. played in the collegiate ranks for Canisius College, where he skated in 141 games for the Golden Griffins program and amassed 68 points (18g-50a). Mazza helped Canisius capture the Atlantic Hockey Association regular season conference title in 2016-17.

Mazza played junior hockey with the United States Premier Hockey League's P.A.L. Junior Islanders, winning the league's Defenseman of the Year award in 2014-15. He also skated one season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 10 points (2g-8a) in 58 games.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye, Brayden Low, Spencer Kersten, Tanner Schachle, Aaron Luchuk, Ryan Mahshie, Kohei Sato

Defensemen: Chandler Romeo, Robbie Stucker, Avery Winslow, Matt Stief, Ben Carroll, Wyatt Wilson, Jimmy Mazza

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

