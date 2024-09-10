Rush Add Pair of Tall Defensemen

September 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced on Tuesday, via a Heartland Health & Wellness Roster Adjustment, the club has agreed to terms with defensemen Brady Pouteau and Brenden Rons for the 2024-25 season. The pair of 26-year-olds are both entering their first ECHL season.

Pouteau spent his first professional season overseas with the Fife Flyers in Kirkcaldy, Scotland. A 6-foot-3, 210-pound defensive defenseman, Pouteau scored two goals and put up ten points as a rookie last year. His 49 games played were the second-most of any Fife defender.

"I am super excited to get started in Rapid City," said Pouteau. "I have spoken to a few guys who played here previously and have had nothing but good things to say about the organization. Looking forward to meeting everyone, all the players, the coaching staff, and the fans."

A native of Oak Bluff, Manitoba, Pouteau competed collegiately at the University of Manitoba for one season before transferring to the University of Regina. Pouteau spent his entire junior career in the Western Hockey League, where he skated in over 200 games. As a member of the Regina Pats in 2018, Pouteau played in the Memorial Cup, the national championship tournament between Canada's three major junior hockey leagues. Pouteau, along with fellow Rush signee Aaron Hyman, reached the championship game while representing the host city of Regina.

"Brady is a big left-shot defenseman, and we are excited to get him," said Scott Burt, Rush Head Coach and General Manager. "He wants an opportunity to continue to grow here in North America. Brady has played in the Memorial Cup and the Western Hockey League, so he has experienced some big games and tournaments. He is excited to play with Aaron Hyman, and vice-versa. We are looking for him to adjust to the North American style of play and give us some good minutes on the back end."

Rons, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender, recently completed his five-year collegiate career. After spending four seasons at Ferris State University in Michigan, Rons headed to Lindenwood University in Missouri as a graduate student. Also a shutdown defenseman, Rons tallied three assists in 27 college games last season. He skated in 110 games between the two schools and earned top-unit minutes for much of his career.

"I am really grateful to begin my professional career with such a great organization like Rapid City," said Rons. "I am most looking forward to getting into town and getting to work with my teammates!"

A native of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Rons played three seasons of junior hockey, the bulk of which came with Topeka in the North American Hockey League. Rons captained the Pilots in his final junior season.

"Brenden is a big, lengthy body who can skate and move a puck," said Burt. "If you look at the all-around back end that we have put together, we have some big boys. Rons is 6'5", Hyman is 6'5", Hoffman is 6'3", and Pouteau is 6'3". If you take care of your end and have a long stick, can disrupt plays, box guys out, and join the rush, we like that. Brenden works his tail off, is a gym rat, and just wants to learn and grow. He wants to prove himself at this level and compete. We think he is going to be a big player."

The Rush has announced the following 13 signed players:

Forwards (7): Tyler Burnie, Maurizio Colella, Simon Boyko, Parker Bowman, Mason McCarty, Brett Davis, Ryan Wagner

Defensemen (5): Zack Hoffman, Aaron Hyman, Billy Constantinou, Brady Pouteau, Brenden Rons

Goaltenders (1): Christian Propp

Single-game tickets for all Rush games are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

