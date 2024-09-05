Forward Tyler Spezia Returns to Toledo for the 2024-25 Season

September 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







(Toledo, OH) - Forward Tyler Spezia will return to the Pond for a third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Spezia, of Clinton Township, MI, has spent the last five seasons with the Grand Rapids Griffins. Last season, Spezia skated in 45 games, tallying 16 points (6G, 10A) and 18 penalty minutes. Spezia last suited up for the Walleye in the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season, splitting time between Toledo (21GP, 10G, 10A, 20Pts, 26 PIMS) and Grand Rapids (22GP, 6G, 3A, 9Pts, 18PIMS).

Spezia has spent most of his pro career in the AHL and has never left the Detroit organization. The winger has played parts of six AHL seasons with Grand Rapids, accumulating 85 points (33G, 52A) and 103 penalty minutes in 240 AHL games. Spezia also has spent parts of two seasons in Toledo, adding 59 points (21G, 38A) and 62 penalty minutes in 79 ECHL games. Prior to his pro career, Spezia skated four seasons at BGSU, netting 72 points (34G, 38A) and 103 penalty minutes in 147 games as a Falcon.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.