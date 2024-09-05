Rush Announces 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced a first look at the team's promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season on Thursday.

With 19 promotions announced today, the Rush's lineup features a wide range of family-friendly theme nights with numerous opportunities to score special Rush jerseys throughout the year. Fan favorites such as Veterans Appreciation Night (November 9), Teddy Bear Toss (December 14), Military Appreciation Night (March 1), and Rush Fights Cancer (March 22) are here to stay for the 2024-25 season. Several new and exciting promotions are added to the lineup, including an 11:59 p.m. puck drop on Midnight Madness (February 15).

All home games start at 7:05 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Additional theme nights and ticket packages will be announced at a later date. Dates and times are subject to change.

Friday, October 25 & Saturday, October 26 - Opening Weekend

Rush hockey is BACK at The Monument Ice Arena and the rival Utah Grizzlies are in town for opening weekend on October 25 and 26! The season kicks off with Hocktoberfest on Friday night, featuring a pre-game tailgate outside the arena, and Tacos & Tequila on Saturday. Come out to opening night on Friday and receive a free rally towel, courtesy of Denny Menholt Auto Group, and a magnet schedule, courtesy of Stuart Martin Real Estate Team.

Saturday, November 9 - Veterans Appreciation Night

Join the Rush as we recognize and salute those who have served, both from the Black Hills and the state of South Dakota. Be sure to stick around after the game for the 5th Line auction. Entering its sixth season, the 5th Line Club gives fans the opportunity to bid on their favorite players and get access to exclusive events, memorabilia, their name on the player's helmet, and more.

Saturday, November 23 - Star Wars Night

May the force be with you, Rush Nation. We have a very good feeling about our special intergalactic jerseys which you can score at auction following the game.

Saturday, November 30 - Knights on Ice

Always look on the bright side of life. We're turning back the clock and transporting the Renaissance to the ice.

Saturday, December 14 - Teddy Bear Toss & Peanuts Night

It's A Charlie Brown Teddy Bear Toss! We are wearing 'Peanuts'-themed jerseys and celebrating a timeless hockey tradition. Fans will throw teddy bears on the ice when the Rush score its first goal of the game. The cuddly critters will be collected and donated to various local charities. No need to worry about the kids' bedtime; we drop the puck at an earlier time of 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, December 31 - Area 51 Night

Hockey is a game of close encounters. Tonight, they are of the Third Kind. Our annual New Years' Eve game will be out-of-this-world! Say goodbye to 2024 with an extraterrestrial extravaganza. Bring your best theories and stick around for a postgame jersey auction. Flying cows not included... but what do we know?

Saturday, January 4 - Rush's Wizarding World

Rush's Wizarding World is back and magical as ever. Everyone in the arena gets to be a part of the fun with wizarding houses competing against one another throughout the night.

Friday, January 10 - Nugget's Birthday

It's a birthday bash with everyone's favorite mascots! Nugget celebrates his 17th birthday and his mascot friends from all over the Black Hills are coming out to celebrate.

Saturday, January 11 - First Responders Night

We look forward to thanking our local heroes who put their lives on the line to keep our community safe on First Responders Night. The Rush encourage all police, firefighters, dispatchers, nurses, doctors, and paramedics to attend and be recognized for your service. The team will wear commemorative themed jerseys and auction them off postgame.

Friday, January 24 - College Night

A night for everyone attending college right here in the Black Hills to live it up at a Rush game!

Saturday, January 25 - Saturday Night Live

We've got a fever... and the only prescription... is more Rush hockey!

Saturday, February 15 - Midnight Madness

Calling all party animals, night owls, and insomniacs: we are making history together! For the first time ever, we are dropping the puck at the stroke of midnight. The sparks will fly into the wee hours of Sunday morning as the Rush look for some late-night heroics.

Saturday, March 1 - Military Appreciation Night

Always a monumental night every season, join the Rush as we honor and salute the countless men and women in the armed forces who serve our great nation, at home and abroad. Our game-worn military-themed jerseys will be auctioned off after the game.

Saturday, March 15 - Girls' Night Out & Women in Sports Night

Time for a ladies' night out at The Monument Ice Arena! Back for another year and better than ever, we are hosting a pre-game panel featuring prominent women in sports and business from the Black Hills, South Dakota, and beyond.

Saturday, March 22 - Rush Fights Cancer

One of our most significant games each year, the Rush will wear special jerseys to honor those who have fought and are fighting their battle with all forms of cancer. The team will auction off the jerseys at the end of the night and donate a portion of the proceeds to the Monument Health Foundation.

Sunday, March 23 - Sensory Friendly Night

Hockey is for everyone, and on Sensory Friendly Night, we are toning things down with lower music levels, no goal horn, dimmer lighting, and a sensory room available. We welcome those with difficulties handling the bells and whistles of a Rush game to experience the best game you can name! Please note: this game starts at 4:05 p.m.

Friday, April 11 - Youth Sports Night

Come one, come all - we're packing the arena with our youngest athletes! Be sure to contact us or visit the Rush office to secure a group rate for your youth sports team.

Saturday, April 12 - Ready Player One

Grab your sticks and we'll grab ours. We conclude the regular season with video game night, plus the Bud Light Warmup Jersey Auction with a portion of the proceeds heading to Folds of Honor.

Single-game tickets for all 36 Rush home games in the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. The Rush kicks off its 17th season in the Black Hills on Friday, Octobert 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

