Transactions: K-Wings Sign Defenseman Joey Raats

September 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that defenseman Joey Raats has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2024-25 season.

"Joey Raats is a hard-nosed puck-moving defenseman," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings head coach and director of hockey operations. "He's overcome an unimaginable amount of adversity, and he exemplifies the type of character we look for in our players."

Raats, 28, is a 6-foot, 185-pound, Las Vegas, NV native who played 52 games for Coventry (EIHL) in 2021-22 with four assists and 23 penalty minutes, plus one assist in two playoff games, before not playing professionally the last two seasons following a cancer diagnosis.

"I'm incredibly excited to return to the ice with the Kalamazoo Wings at Wings Event Center," Raats said. "After overcoming cancer, I'm filled with a renewed level of energy and focus to the game.

"This comeback is deeply meaningful to me, and I can't wait to bring my best to the team and share this journey with our amazing fans. I'm humbled by the support and encouragement - it means the world to me and I'm ready to give it my all!"

The fourth-year pro debuted for Utah (ECHL) in 2018-19, scoring eight points (2g-6a) in 38 games with 10 penalty minutes. Raats then went to France in 2019-20, splitting time between Briançon and Gap in Ligue Magnus and totaling six points (1g-5a) with 73 penalty minutes in 32 games.

Collegiately, Raats played 79 games over three seasons at Arizona State, notching five goals and 23 assists with 56 penalty minutes.

The K-Wings will round out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday, October 19 versus the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

Kalamazoo is also looking to set another Guinness World Record during the Home Opener on Oct. 19.

