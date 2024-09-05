Thunder Sign Forwards Chase Brand, Patrick Polino

September 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Chase Brand with the Reading Royals

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forwards Chase Brand and Patrick Polino to standard player contracts for the 2024-25 season.

Brand, 25, played in seven games last season with the ECHL's Reading Royals after finishing his fifth year of college. The Nevis, Minnesota native played in 117 games with NCAA (D1) St. Cloud State University and 30 games with NCAA (D1) Augustana University and recorded 19 goals and 27 assists for 46 points in 147 regular-season games.

"Chase Brand is a high character human who will fit in well with our locker room," said Head Coach Pete MacArthur. "He will add depth to our forward group, specifically at center ice."

The left-shooting forward also played in the 2021 NCAA National Championship game.

Polino, 29, was acquired from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cyclones and spent the last three seasons in Cincinnati, finishing third on the team with 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) in 72 games. In 170 regular-season ECHL games with the Cyclones, Polino has 54 goals and 82 assists for 136 points.

"Patrick Polino is a proven scorer and leader at the ECHL level," added MacArthur. "He is calm with the puck on his stick, can play upwards of 25 minutes every game and will play in all situations for us."

The Buffalo, New York native has played in 36 American Hockey League games with Rochester and Providence and has five goals and four assists for nine points. Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting forward played four seasons at NCAA (D1) Rensselaer Polytechnical Institute where he tallied 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 131 games.

