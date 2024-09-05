Stuart Rolofs Signs First Professional Contract with Swamp Rabbits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today that Stuart Rolofs has signed his first professional contract with the Swamp Rabbits ahead of the 2024-25 ECHL Season.

Rolofs is the ninth forward announced to the Swamp Rabbits roster, joining Ben Freeman, Austin Saint, Arvid Caderoth, Ben Poisson, Tyson Fawcett, Brent Pedersen, Patrick Moynihan, and AHL contracted forward Colton Young.

Rolofs joins the Swamp Rabbits following the conclusion of his major-junior career, spent last season with the OHL's Oshawa Generals. The 6'2", 200-pound forward earned 30 goals or more for a second consecutive season last year, with his 32 ignitions of the goal lamp headlining 58 points in 64 games. Serving as captain of the Generals, Rolofs added another 11 points (5g-6ast) in 21 playoff games, leading the team to the OHL Finals where they fell to the London Knights in four games.

"There are many factors that go into a decision to play professionally for the first time, but Greenville always stood out to me during the process. Coach Mountain and I had great discussions and are on the same wavelength with what my role will be, so I'm excited to join a team that's hungry to win and do my best to make an impact right away," Rolofs explained of joining the Swamp Rabbits. "I feel I'm a scoring threat but can play equally well at both ends of the ice. I also try to bring versatility as a forward, able to play all three positions up front, and use my size and hockey IQ to make sound plays in all phases. The transition from junior to pro is always a challenge, but one I'm excited about. I want to prove I can play the pro game and want to build and learn as I chase my dream to one day play in the NHL. I couldn't think of a better place to accomplish all of that than Greenville, so I look forward to what will be a great season."

"Stuart is another young talent that I'm excited to bring on board. He's dynamic, uses his size well, and has tremendous leadership and maturity for his age, showcased by captaining Oshawa to the OHL Final last season," Kyle Mountain, Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations said of Rolofs addition to the roster. "His size, which plays into a consistent theme for our team, especially up front, allows him to play in a variety of situations, whether it's on the walls, up the middle, or staying responsible in the d-zone. Among his many qualities, Stuart's consistency is unwavering: he's coming off of back-to-back 30-goal seasons and almost a point-per-game pace concluding his OHL career. He's another player I'm looking forward to watch blossom as he contributes to our culture as a first-year professional."

From Kitchener, Ontario, Rolofs, 21, played 219 games over five seasons in the OHL with the London Knights and Oshawa Generals. His greatest success came in Oshawa, where he racked up 77 goals, 81 assists, and 158 points in 173 games.

