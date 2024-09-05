Sebastian Vidmar Stays in Maine

PORTLAND, ME - Forward Sebastian Vidmar has re-signed with the Maine Mariners, the team announced on Thursday. Acquired in a late-season trade from Savannah, Vidmar appeared in 12 games for the Mariners at the end of 2023-24.

A 30-year-old forward from Mamlo, SWE, Vidmar joined the Mariners last March in a future considerations trade with the Ghost Pirates. In his 12 games with Maine, he scored three goals, and added five assists. An injury kept him out of playoff action.

Vidmar has played over 200 career ECHL games, mostly within the North Division. After debuting in the American Hockey League in 2019 for the Stockton Heat, he joined the Norfolk Admirals for 2019-20, and appeared in 42 games. After playing overseas in his home country of Sweden for a season-and-a-half, Vidmar returned to the ECHL and the Adirondack Thunder in 2021-22. He enjoyed the best season of his career, posting 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 59 games.

The following season in 2022-23, Vidmar got another crack at the AHL, when he played three games for the Utica Comets. He'd spend the majority of the year back with Adirondack however, skating in 47 games, and posting 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists). Vidmar signed with Savannah prior to 2023-24, and registered 23 points (8 goals, 15 assists) in 50 games before being dealt to Maine.

"I loved the setup, I loved the staff," said Vidmar about his time in Maine last season. "My injury at the end of the year came at the worst time but I definitely saw a lot of potential and I'm very excited to come back and have a fresh start."

The Mariners have now announced nineteen players to the 2024-2025 roster.

