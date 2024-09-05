Steelheads Add Forwards Connor MacEachern and Thomas Caron

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed forwards Connor MacEachern and Thomas Caron to ECHL contracts for the 2024-25 season.

MacEachern, 25, enters his second professional season, first with Idaho, after spending last season on an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda. The 5-foot-10, 185lb left-handed shooter tallied one assist in five games with the AHL's Barracuda while collecting seven points (2G, 5A) with the Wichita Thunder. He made his professional debut with San Jose at the end of the 2022-23 season appearing in four games joining the Barracuda after a four-year collegiate career at Penn State University. From 2019-23 the Brooklin, ON native registered 77 points (31G, 46A) in 130 career games helping the Nittany Lions to the 2020 B1G Regular Season Championship. During his senior season in 2022-23 he served as an alternate captain tallying 27 points (12G, 15A) in 39 games while being named to the B1G Honorable Mention All-Star Team.

Caron, 24, enters his fourth professional season, first with Idaho after spending the last three seasons on an AHL contract with the Manitoba Moose. Last year the 6-foot-2, 220lb left-handed shooter scored two goals in eight games with the moose while tallying 19 points (6G, 13A) in 45 games with the Norfolk Admirals along with 77 penalty minutes. In his first three pro seasons he has appeared in 62 ECHL games accumulating 26 points (9G, 17A) while skating in 55 AHL games totaling 10 points (5G, 5A). The Candiac, QC native played four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with the Quebec Remparts from 2018-21 amassing 72 points (31G, 41A) in 146 career games. He served as team captain during the 2020-21 season and was the most penalized player in the league during the 2019-20 campaign collecting 115 penalty minutes in 60 games.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2024-25 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 18th vs. the Utah Grizzlies. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram throughout the summer.

