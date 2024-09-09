Walleye to Host Preseason Game against Kalamazoo on October 12
September 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Toledo Walleye News Release
Get your first taste of Walleye hockey at our home preseason game on Saturday, October 12! We'll take on the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 and seating is general admission.
Buy Tickets Opening Weekend
Walleye hockey is almost here! Get tickets now for Opening Weekend on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. Opening Weekend sells out in advance every season, so get your tickets as soon as possible to ensure your seat for the start of our 2024-25 season.
