Walleye to Host Preseason Game against Kalamazoo on October 12

September 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Get your first taste of Walleye hockey at our home preseason game on Saturday, October 12! We'll take on the Kalamazoo Wings at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $5 and seating is general admission.

Buy Tickets Opening Weekend

Walleye hockey is almost here! Get tickets now for Opening Weekend on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2. Opening Weekend sells out in advance every season, so get your tickets as soon as possible to ensure your seat for the start of our 2024-25 season.

