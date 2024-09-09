Stingrays Announce Additional Changes to 2024-25 Game Schedule

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and the AHL's Hershey Bears, announced multiple changes to its regular season game schedule today. All changes involve road games, while the Stingrays' home schedule remains the same. The following is a complete listing of the team's schedule changes:

South Carolina at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2024, will now be played on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 3:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Saturday, February 8, 2025, will now be played on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Sunday, March 2, 2025, will now be played on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Friday, March 7, 2025, will now be played on Sunday, December 22, 2024, at 6:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, 2024, will now be played on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

The full, updated schedule can now be viewed here.

The Stingrays 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19, with the Home Opener against the Orlando Solar Bears at 6:05 p.m.

