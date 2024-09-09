Komets 2024-25 Season Has Something for Everyone

The 73rd Season of Komet Hockey has something for everyone, including special ticket offers, the Traditional Thanksgiving Day Game, Fort Wayne's largest NYE bash, 6 different specialty jerseys, and much, much more! Now is the perfect time to start making your plans for a night out in The Jungle! It all starts next month with Opening Night on Friday October 25!

PROMO SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR THE FOLLOWING THEME NIGHTS:

Opening Night - Friday, October 25 - with Glow Wand Giveaway presented by Fan Cave Tickets

Blackout Jersey Nights - Starting on Saturday, October 26 and select nights throughout the season! SAT 10/26, SAT 11/23, TUES 12/31, FRI 2/7, SAT 2/22, SAT 3/1, SAT 4/12

Halloween Costume Parade - Saturday, October 26

Military Appreciation Night* - Saturday, November 9 presented by All-American Stores

Bob Chase Memorial Game* - Thanksgiving Night - Thursday, November 28 - presented by Sweetwater

Teddy Bear Toss - Saturday, December 7 - presented by OmniSource

Jungle Weekend* - Saturday, December 14 & Sunday, December 15 - presented by Tredway Pools Plus

New Year's Eve Bash - Tuesday, December 31

MLK Night* - Saturday, January 18 - presented by CareSource

Luau Night - Saturday, February 1 - presented by Crazy Pinz

Deaf Awareness Night - Sunday, February 16 - presented by DeafLink

Komets Fight Cancer* - Friday, February 21 - presented by Graber Roofing & Gutters

Fort Wayne Sports History Night* - Sunday, March 9 - presented by the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne

Princess Night - Saturday, March 29

End of Season Awards - Sunday, April 13

*Specialty Jersey Nights

TAKE ADVANTAGE OF THESE GREAT TICKET OFFERS!

Marathon Fill-up Card Nights: Filling up 3 times at any area Marathon station earns you BOGO tickets to any Friday home game.

Meijer Family Nights: All Sunday home games are Meijer Family nights! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game! (no post-game skate on April 13)

Kids Seat FREE Nights: At select games, receive a FREE Kids ticket with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Seven home games to choose from: SAT 10/26, SAT 11/30, FRI 12/20, FRI 1/3, FRI 2/7, SUN 2/23, FRI 4/4

ENT Nosebleeds Ticket Discount: Watch the Komets for just $10! Tickets in the 600 Level are available at a discounted rate with the FanSaves App!

All-American Stores Military Discount: Active Duty Military can buy one full-price adult ticket and receive a 2nd of equal/lesser value FREE!

3Rivers FCU Report Card Nights: On December 29 and March 29, "A" students can get a FREE ticket to the game courtesy of TRINE University!

OmniSource Unused Season Ticket Recycling: Season Ticket Holders can redeem any unused season tickets for additional tickets to select games: FRI 11/29, SAT 12/28, SUN 1/5, SUN 2/16, SUN 3/9, SUN 4/13

Scout Nights: Scout Members and their families can receive special discounted ticket AND a Free Scout Patch! SUN 2/2, SAT 3/1

RemedyLIVE Mental Health Nights: SAT 11/23, FRI 12/20, FRI 1/17, SUN 2/23, SUN 4/6

3Rivers FCU Kids Club Nights - Join the Komets Kids Club and receive a FREE Ticket to select Komets games this season! SUN 11/17, FRI 12/6, SAT 1/18, FRI 2/14, FRI 2/28, SUN 4/6

PHP Purple Card Nights - $5 Off Adults, $3 Off Students, and Kids FREE with your PHP Membership Card! SUN 11/17, SUN 12/15, SUN 1/5, SUN 2/2, SAT 3/1, SAT 4/12

Single-game tickets go ON SALE AT 10AM ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16! Tickets can be purchased in person at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office, or online at Ticketmaster.com/Komets.

