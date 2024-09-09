Inaugural Season Jersey Premiere Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, IL - The Bloomington Bison will host the inaugural jersey unveiling on Thursday, September 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the public with a VIP session for season ticket holders, sponsors, and media from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Be the first to not only see, but purchase both home and away Bloomington Bison jerseys and learn about our Opening Weekend Package with limited edition commemorative pucks, as well as a 6-Game plan available to purchase.

Meet the Bison coaching staff, check out the new hand-painted center ice Bison crest logo, secure your favorite seats for the upcoming season, and more!

Free parking will be available after 5 p.m. in the parking deck, and entry to this event is through the VIP entrance on the south side of the Grossinger Motors Arena building.

To access this event during the VIP session, contact 309-965-4373 and dial extension 2 for our Ticketing Department to lock-in your Season Membership now!

