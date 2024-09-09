Thunder Adds Forward Saretsky; Bartholomew Signed to Tryout

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Parker Saretsky for the 2024-25 season. Additionally, Brock Bartholomew has been signed to a tryout agreement.

Saretsky, 25, begins his second year as a pro. A native of Wainwright, Alberta, the 6-foot, 176-pound forward tallied eight assists in 43 games last year for Trois-Rivieres.

Prior to turning pro, Saretsky played four years at Michigan Tech. His best season came in 2022-23 as a senior, recording 20 points (7g, 13a) in 39 games. Overall, he finished with 49 points (14g, 35a) in 133 career games for the Huskies.

He also had a decorated junior career in the Alberta Junior Hockey League. Saretsky spent the majority of his time with the Spruce Grove Saints. He had back-to-back 50-point seasons in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Saretsky finished with 133 points (46g, 87a) in 152 games and won the AJHL title in 2017-18.

Bartholomew, 23, began his pro career overseas in Sweden during the 2022-23 campaign. The St. Albert, Alberta native started with Alfta GIF (Division 2) before finishing his season with Orsa IK.

Last year, Bartholomew played for the NIHL's Hull Seahawks, where he piled up 63 points (23g, 40a) in 53 games and had seven assists in six playoff games.

Prior to heading overseas, He played three years in the Maritime Junior Hockey League with the Amherst Ramblers. Bartholomew recorded 62 points (18g, 44a) in 108 games.

Wichita opens the 2024-25 season on Friday, October 18 against the Kansas City Mavericks. Single game tickets go on sale this Friday, September 13.

