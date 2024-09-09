Solar Bears Announce Updates to 2024-25 Schedule

September 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced multiple updates to the team's regular season schedule for the 2024-25 season, presented by Janney Roofing.

Single-game tickets for all 36 Solar Bears home games will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, September 17 via Ticketmaster and the Kia Center box office. Solar Bears half-season and partial plan ticket members will be contacted to select their games early next week.

All 36 regular season home games will be played at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center in downtown Orlando. The Solar Bears begin the 2024-25 season - their 13th season of competition in the ECHL - on the road in a rematch of the 2024 South Division Semifinal against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The Solar Bears return to The City Beautiful to face the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday, October 26. The puck drops on the home opener at 7:00 p.m. Orlando enters its seventh season as the ECHL affiliate of the three-time Stanley Cup Champion, Tampa Bay Lightning.

Monday through Saturday home games will be played at 7 p.m. and Sunday home games will be played at 3 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

All Thursday home games will be a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 draft beer specials.

All Sunday home games will be a VyStar Credit Union Sunday: The first 100 VyStar Credit Union members who present their VyStar Credit Union debit/credit card at the Kia Center box office can receive a free pair of tickets to the game. Once the 100 pairs are claimed, VyStar members can still take advantage of a buy-one-get-one ticket offer.

Additional promotional nights will be added throughout the season.

The updated 2024-25 regular season schedule is as follows (all times Eastern; home games listed in bold*** indicate a home game change from the original 2024-25 schedule announced by ECHL earlier in the summer; Italics represent preseason games; all game dates, times, opponents and promotions subject to change):

October: 7 games (1 home, 4 away, 2 preseason)

Friday, Oct. 11 at Florida at 7:30 p.m. - Preseason

Saturday, Oct. 12 at Florida at 7:00 p.m. - Preseason

Friday, Oct. 18 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26 vs. Savannah vs. 7 p.m. - Home Opener

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Savannah at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

November: 14 games (8 home, 6 away)

Saturday, Nov. 2 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 4 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.***

Wednesday, Nov. 6 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 8 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.***

Thursday, Nov. 14 at Jacksonville at 10:30 a.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Savannah at 3 p.m.*** - Military Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Tuesday, Nov. 19 vs. Atlanta at 10:30 a.m.*** - School Day Game presented by Your Pie / Shades' Birthday / Thundersticks

Friday, Nov. 22 at Toledo at 7:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23 at Toledo at 7:15 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24 at Toledo at 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. Savannah at 7 p.m.*** - Mental Health Awareness / Mustache Night

Friday, Nov. 29 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. - Underwear Toss

December: 14 games (4 home, 10 away)

Sunday, Dec. 1 vs. South Carolina at 3 p.m.*** VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6 at Greenville at 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8 at Savannah at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 13 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15 at Greenville at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 18 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20 at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21 at Savannah at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22 vs. South Carolina at 6 p.m. *** - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Janney Roofing / VyStar Credit Union Sunday / Ugly Sweater Jersey

Friday, Dec. 27 at Florida at 7:30 p.m. ***

Saturday, Dec. 28 at Florida at 7 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 30 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

January: 14 games (7 home, 7 away)

Friday, Jan. 3 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Noche Latina presented by Publix

Saturday, Jan. 4 vs. Florida at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 7 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. ***

Friday, Jan. 10 at Adirondack at 7 p.m.***

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Adirondack at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 12 at Adirondack at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 14 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 18 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 20 vs. Atlanta at 12 p.m. *** - Black History Night

Saturday, Jan. 25 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26 vs. Jacksonville at 3 p.m. *** - VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Tuesday, Jan. 28 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m.***

Friday, Jan. 31 at Florida at 7:30 p.m.

February: 12 games (9 home, 3 away)

Saturday, Feb. 1 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. - Food Fest presented by Publix / Mites Jamboree

Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Florida at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m. *** - ALS Awareness Night presented by Collins Manufacturing

Friday, Feb. 7 at South Carolina at 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ***

Saturday, Feb. 15 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 17 vs. Atlanta at 12 p.m.*** - Teacher Appreciation Day

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 20 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. *** - Thirsty Thursday / $5 Beer Specials

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Jacksonville at 7 p.m. ***

Friday, Feb. 28 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m.

March: 8 games (5 home, 3 away)

Monday, March 3 vs. South Carolina at 7 p.m.***

Saturday, March 8 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties / Craft Beer Fest presented by Ivanhoe Park Brewing Company / Scout Night / Women in Hockey Jersey

Sunday, March 9 vs. Greenville at 3 p.m. *** - Jewish Heritage Night / VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Friday, March 14 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 15 vs. Florida at 7 p.m. *** - Throwback Night / Throwback Jersey

Sunday, March 16 vs. Savannah at 3 p.m. - Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Frank Gay Services / Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Ice Show / VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Wednesday, March 19 at Jacksonville at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 26 at Atlanta at 10:30 a.m.

April: 6 games (2 home, 4 away)

Wednesday, April 2 at Atlanta at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 4 at Atlanta at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 5 at South Carolina at 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 6 vs. Savannah at 6 p.m. *** - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union / Guns N' Hoses Charity Game / VyStar Credit Union Sunday

Friday, April 11 vs. Greenville at 7 p.m. - Fan Appreciation Night

Sunday, April 13 at Jacksonville at 3 p.m.

The Solar Bears will compete in the South Division during the 2024-25 season, which includes the Atlanta Gladiators (Nashville Predators), Florida Everblades (St. Louis Blues), Greenville Swamp Rabbits (Los Angeles Kings), Jacksonville Icemen (Buffalo Sabres), Savannah Ghost Pirates (Florida Panthers) and South Carolina Stingrays (Washington Capitals).

Orlando will play a total of eight opponents over the course of the 2024-25 season, traveling to two non-divisional opponents in the Toledo Walleye (Detroit Red Wings) and the Adirondack Thunder (New Jersey Devils).

Opponent Home Away

Adirondack 0 3

Atlanta 5 5

Florida 6 7

Greenville 6 3

Jacksonville 9 7

Savannah 6 4

South Carolina 4 4

Toledo 0 3

Day Home Away

Monday 5 1

Tuesday 7 1

Wednesday 4 5

Thursday 1 1

Friday 5 12

Saturday 6 10

Sunday 8 6

2024-25 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2024-25 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

