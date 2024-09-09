Mariners Add Netminder Dante Giannuzzi

September 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Maine Mariners) Goaltender Dante Giannuzzi with the Utah Grizzlies(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners added a goaltender to their roster on Monday, announcing the signing of Dante Giannuzzi. Coming off his first season in the ECHL, Giannuzzi played 31 games for the Utah Grizzlies in 2023-24.

Giannuzzi, 22, is from Winnipeg, MB and was one of the Grizzlies' main goaltending options last season. In his 31 games, he posted a record of 13-16-0, with a 3.63 goals-against average and an .891 save percentage. He registered one shutout: a 32-save blanking of the Tulsa Oilers on New Year's Eve. He was also loaned to the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles for one game.

Prior to turning pro, Giannuzzi played junior hockey for the Portland Winterhawks (Portland, OR) of the Western Hockey League for parts of five seasons.

"I'm super excited to be a Mariner," said Giannuzzi. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization, coaches, and team, as well as the city. I can't wait to get things going in a few weeks and show everyone what I can do."

Giannuzzi is the 20th player to be announced to the Mariners 2024-2025 roster, which can be viewed here. He's the second goaltender, alongside Brad Arvanitis.

