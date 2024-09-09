Reading Jr. Royals Go 7-1 in DVHL Opening Weekend Games, Outscore Opponents 93-23

Reading, PA - The Reading Jr. Royals Mite A, Squirts, PeeWees and Bantam teams recorded a 7-1 combined record at the Delaware Valley Hockey League Placement Tournament held over the weekend. The Jr. Royals lit the lamp a total of 93 times and outscored their opponents by a combined 70 goals (93-23). The weekend was highlighted by an undefeated showing by the Mite A Jr. Royals in their DVHL Placement tournament, where they outscored their opponents 66-10.

"I'm very proud of all 4 teams this weekend," said Director of the Reading Jr. Royals Bryce Witman. "With a lot of new players to travel, this is a great result for weekend #1. I'm excited to see what the rest of the season holds."

Mite A Results:

~ 4-0 Record, Outscored opp. 66-10 ~

20-3 Win vs. Delco Phantoms at IceWorks Skating Complex

8-3 Win vs. Quakers at IceWorks Skating Complex

16-4 Win vs. Genesis at IceWorks Skating Complex

22-0 Win vs. Exton Dynamites at IceWorks Skating Complex

Squirts 10U Results:

~ 1-1 Record, Outscored opp. 15-10 ~

11-4 Win vs. Exton Kings at Power Play Rinks

6-4 Loss vs. Quakers at PNY Sports Arena

PeeWees 12U Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 4-3 ~

4-3 OT Win vs. Quakers at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

Bantams 14U Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 8-0 ~

8-0 Win vs. Delaware Jr. Blue Hens at Body Zone Sports and Wellness Complex

What's Upcoming:

