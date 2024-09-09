James Shearer Returns for Second Stint with Grizzlies

September 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies defenseman James Shearer

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman James Shearer signs with the Utah Grizzlies for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

It is Shearer's second stint with the Grizzlies. He made his professional debut and scored his first pro goal on March 18, 2022 at Idaho. Shearer appeared in 13 regular season games in the 2021-22 season, scoring 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists). He also appeared in 7 games in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Shearer was one of Utah's most dependable defensemen in the 2022-23 season, scoring 23 points (6 goals, 17 assists) in 54 games. In 80 career regular season games with the Grizzlies, Shearer has 9 goals and 25 assists.

Shearer was the captain of the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings in the 2017-18 season. He played with Brandon for three seasons from 2015-2018. He was a member of the 2016 WHL championship Wheat Kings squad and played alongside former Grizzlies forwards Tim McGauley and Ty Lewis. Shearer played at the University of Calgary for three seasons, scoring 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) and had a combined +31 rating.

The home opener for the 2024-25 regular season is on November 1 at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Grizzlies announced signings for the 2024-25 season: Forwards Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Jack Jacome, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Max Neill, Blake Wells and defensemen Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kyle Pow and James Shearer.

