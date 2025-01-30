Tampa Bay Rowdies Celebrate 50th Anniversary During 2025 Season

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. - Today, the Tampa Bay Rowdies announced plans for a season-long celebration of the club's 50th anniversary. Elements include a specialty crest, 50th anniversary theme nights, 75/10 Club induction ceremony, digital storytelling and more.

To mark the milestone season, the club will launch a 50th Anniversary crest commemorating 50 years of Rowdies soccer. The new 50th Anniversary crest will be prominently displayed throughout the season, including as a featured element on the Rowdies 2025 Primary and Secondary kits designed by CHARLY. This year's kits will be launched in the coming weeks, along with an exclusive line of Rowdies 50th Anniversary merchandise available for fans to purchase online from The Bay Republic.

"We're proud to be Tampa Bay's first professional sports team and one of the oldest soccer clubs in the United States," said Tampa Bay Rowdies President Ryan Helfrick. "Since taking the field in 1975, the club has spent 50 years establishing a unique, entertaining and memorable brand of soccer throughout our numerous achievements. We look forward to celebrating with all Rowdies fans back at Al Lang Stadium this season and to what the next 50 years of Rowdies soccer will bring."

The club will host three 50th Anniversary theme nights to honor different eras and key moments in Rowdies history.

Anniversary Night - Saturday, April 26 vs. Miami FC (Jägermeister Cup)

Original Era Night - Saturday, August 16 vs. Phoenix Rising

Modern Era Night - Saturday, October 4 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Fans can guarantee their spot for the Rowdies 2025 Home Opener on April 12 by becoming a season ticket member. Season ticket members receive ticket discounts, playoff seating, discounts on merchandise and concessions, and access to their preferred seats at Al Lang Stadium.

Starting today, the Rowdies will offer the new Rowdies Flex Plan, giving fans the ultimate flexibility for the 2025 season. The Rowdies Flex Plan provides fans the opportunity to choose the seats they want for the games they want, with any combination of tickets, all for $500. Benefits include discounted seats and priority access to seats before the general public, including playoffs and friendlies.

Single-game tickets for the season will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 12. Visit RowdiesSoccer.com/Tickets or call 727-222-2000 for more information.

For more information on the Rowdies 50th Anniversary, including preferred access to tickets and merchandise, visit RowdiesSoccer.com/50th-anniversary. Fans should also sign up for the Rowdies Newsletter for information throughout the 2025 season.

