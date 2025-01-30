Defender Miles Lyons Joins Monterey Bay
January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Monterey Bay FC News Release
SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed defender Miles Lyons to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.
"Miles is a player with a lot of athleticism, versatility, and a good soccer IQ," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He's quick, works hard on both ends of the field, is good in 1v1 duels, and can contribute in attack and defense. Fans can expect him to bring a lot of energy and will enjoy his ability to cover ground out wide."
Lyons, 22, began his professional career with fellow Championship club El Paso Locomotive FC in 2022 after spending the previous four seasons with the esteemed Barça Residency Academy in his home state of Arizona. The young defender played a crucial role in both the Academy's US Soccer Development Academy and MLS NEXT sides. In his final two seasons, Lyons helped lead the Academy's U19 team to back-to-back Southwest Division titles and consecutive MLS NEXT Playoff berths. In three seasons with El Paso, Lyons appeared in 61 matches in all competitions, scoring two goals and adding five assists. Now, the Tuscon, Arizona native joins Stewart's squad in Seaside.
"I can't wait to get the season underway with this team and this coaching staff," said Lyons. "I think that we have a great mix of youth and experience in the squad. Coach Jordan emphasizes possession and values players expressing themselves on the ball, which is what has caught my eye the most. Even though I am on the younger side of things, I am working towards being a player that can lead through positivity, work rate, and performances on the field. I think that with the right mentality, we can qualify for the playoffs and make a deep run in the competition. I'm looking forward to getting started and competing with the boys."
NAME: Miles Lyons
PRONUNCIATION: MY-ulls LIE-uhns
POSITION: Defender
AGE: 22
HEIGHT: 5'8
DATE OF BIRTH: October 8, 2002
HOMETOWN: Tucson, Arizona
NATIONALITY: United States, Jamaica
PREVIOUS CLUB: El Paso Locomotive FC
TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Miles Lyons to a one-year contract on January 30, 2025.
The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 30 is listed alphabetically as follows:
Goalkeepers: Samuel Gomez
Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson
Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar
Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Anton Søjberg
