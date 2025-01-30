Hartford Athletic to Release Promotional Schedule and Open Single-Game Ticket Sales on February 4

(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic announced today that 2025 single-game tickets will go on sale Tuesday, February 4th, alongside the release of the 2025 Promotional Schedule. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10:00 AM, followed by the Promotional Schedule release at 12:00 PM. Fans can purchase tickets online at hartfordathletic.com/tickets or by calling (860) 298-9233 to speak with a dedicated ticketing representative. All tickets will be delivered digitally.

Hartford Athletic's 2025 Promotional Schedule is packed with excitement, featuring the return of fan-favorite themes alongside fresh, immersive experiences. This season, the club will roll out a record number of giveaways, welcome back Youth Affiliate & Community Heritage Nights, and introduce promotions designed for fans of all ages.

The 2025 USL Championship schedule will feature a 30-game slate, evenly split between 15 home and 15 away games. Four additional games will be part of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup, with two home and two away contests. Now in its second year, this tournament is the first interleague cup in U.S. soccer history, offering clubs a unique opportunity for in-season competition.

In addition to the 17 USL Championship and Cup home matches, fans will see the 110th edition of the historic 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. While the tournament schedule has yet to be announced, the Green & Blue will compete in a first-round matchup against an opponent from USL League One, USL League Two, MLS NEXT Pro, NPSL, or one of the 16 Open Division clubs. The first-round is set to take place between March 18-20.

"We are excited to welcome fans back to Trinity Health Stadium in 2025," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "The schedule is packed with extremely exciting matchups, and we're building a team ready to compete. We're looking forward to our home opener on March 29th, and we can't wait for our fans to pack the stadium and bring their support all season long."

The club set new attendance milestones in 2024, welcoming a franchise-record total attendance to Trinity Health Stadium, selling out seven matches, and averaging a stadium capacity exceeding 90% per game. The Green & Blue faithful created a true home-field advantage, propelling the team to its best-ever home record (9-4-4) and the most home wins (9) in club history.

