El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Post Undefeated Weekend at 2025 ECNL Las Vegas Showcase

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - Two El Paso Locomotive FC Academy teams posted undefeated weekends at the 2025 ECNL Showcase in Las Vegas over the weekend, gaining more valuable and competitive experience across the region as the Locos progress in their inaugural year in the ECNL.

"Having an unbeaten weekend is always a positive," Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "Our ambitions are high, and we would love to win every game, but the ECNL is a tough league and any single result that is not a loss still provides us with positive development. In our minds, every game we play is another experience we can use for further growth. Congratulations to Coach [Alex] Pozo and Coach [George] Valenzuela, who coached with intensity and eagerness to win the whole weekend and led both the U17s and U19s to a successful showcase weekend."

With scouts from 117 different colleges and universities, players from both teams had the opportunity to showcase themselves to prospective recruiting scouts while simultaneously continuing to bolster Locomotive as one of the strongest Academies in the region.

Additionally, the showcase provided an opportunity for younger players in the Academy to compete at a higher level and speed up their technical development.

"We achieved our goal to connect with college scouts and we are proud that some of our players have been contacted by top Division I and II programs," Locomotive College Recruitment and U-17 Head Coach Alex Pozo said. "Equally important, we had two U16 players and seven U17 players make their debuts with the U19 age group, providing them a competitive environment as they continue to grow and develop as athletes."

U17 (2008) Academy Results

Record 0-0-3, 0 GD

Game #1 vs XF - 1-1 D

Game #2 vs SLSG Illinois - 0-0 D

Game #3 vs Lobos Rush - 3-3 D

U19 (2006) Academy Results

Record 1-0-2, +1 GD

Game #1 vs Atlanta Fire United - 1-0 W

Game #2 vs KC Fusion - 1-1 D

Game #3 vs Ohio Elite Soccer Academy - 4-4 D

