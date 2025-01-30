El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Post Undefeated Weekend at 2025 ECNL Las Vegas Showcase
January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - Two El Paso Locomotive FC Academy teams posted undefeated weekends at the 2025 ECNL Showcase in Las Vegas over the weekend, gaining more valuable and competitive experience across the region as the Locos progress in their inaugural year in the ECNL.
"Having an unbeaten weekend is always a positive," Academy Director Ivan Militar said. "Our ambitions are high, and we would love to win every game, but the ECNL is a tough league and any single result that is not a loss still provides us with positive development. In our minds, every game we play is another experience we can use for further growth. Congratulations to Coach [Alex] Pozo and Coach [George] Valenzuela, who coached with intensity and eagerness to win the whole weekend and led both the U17s and U19s to a successful showcase weekend."
With scouts from 117 different colleges and universities, players from both teams had the opportunity to showcase themselves to prospective recruiting scouts while simultaneously continuing to bolster Locomotive as one of the strongest Academies in the region.
Additionally, the showcase provided an opportunity for younger players in the Academy to compete at a higher level and speed up their technical development.
"We achieved our goal to connect with college scouts and we are proud that some of our players have been contacted by top Division I and II programs," Locomotive College Recruitment and U-17 Head Coach Alex Pozo said. "Equally important, we had two U16 players and seven U17 players make their debuts with the U19 age group, providing them a competitive environment as they continue to grow and develop as athletes."
U17 (2008) Academy Results
Record 0-0-3, 0 GD
Game #1 vs XF - 1-1 D
Game #2 vs SLSG Illinois - 0-0 D
Game #3 vs Lobos Rush - 3-3 D
U19 (2006) Academy Results
Record 1-0-2, +1 GD
Game #1 vs Atlanta Fire United - 1-0 W
Game #2 vs KC Fusion - 1-1 D
Game #3 vs Ohio Elite Soccer Academy - 4-4 D
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 30, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Post Undefeated Weekend at 2025 ECNL Las Vegas Showcase - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Full Technical Staff Ahead of 2025 Season - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Athletic to Release Promotional Schedule and Open Single-Game Ticket Sales on February 4 - Hartford Athletic
- Defender Miles Lyons Joins Monterey Bay - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Inks MLS NEXT Pro Best XI Forward Taylor Calheira - FC Tulsa
- Miami FC Signs Puerto Rican International Ricardo Rivera - Miami FC
- Adewale Obalola Joins Hartford Athletic as the Newest Front-Line Addition - Hartford Athletic
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Japanese Born Midfielder Haruki Yamazaki - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Location Change for February 22 Preseason Matches - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Open Preseason Match to Media, Season Ticket Members on Saturday, February 1 at Westside Soccer Complex - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Ryan Hunsucker & Maverick McCoy to USL Academy Contracts - Indy Eleven
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Celebrate 50th Anniversary During 2025 Season - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Post Undefeated Weekend at 2025 ECNL Las Vegas Showcase
- El Paso Locomotive FC Open Preseason Match to Media, Season Ticket Members on Saturday, February 1 at Westside Soccer Complex
- Format and 96-Team Field Finalized for 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, El Paso Locomotive FC to Enter in First Round
- El Paso Locomotive FC Single Game Tickets on Sale February 7
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Frank Lopez from Miami FC for 2025