FC Tulsa Inks MLS NEXT Pro Best XI Forward Taylor Calheira

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today that it has acquired forward Taylor Calheira via a transfer agreement with New York City FC II, pending league and federation approval.

Calheira, 22, joins the club after earning MLS NEXT Pro Best XI honors a season ago. Across all competitions, he posted 17 goals and added five assists for NYCFC II to lead the club to its first playoff appearance. With a knack for the net, he also led the league in shots on target (33), ranked second in shot attempts (74) and posted three braces in regular-season play.

"We are beyond excited to announce the signing of Taylor Calheira to FC Tulsa," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "With 17 goals and five assists in 2024 across all competitions, Taylor has proven himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the country. His vision, finishing and character make him a perfect fit for our club's ambitions.

"This is a signing that speaks to our commitment to building a team that competes at the highest level, and we can't wait to see what Taylor will bring to our attack."

New York Football Club (NYCFC) selected Calheira with the 66th overall pick in the 2024 Major League Soccer SuperDraft. Although the former third-round pick did not appear with the First Team, he joined NYCFC II ahead of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. There, he played a key role in helping the team reach the Round of 16, contributing to four consecutive wins.

Calheira showcased his abilities against USL Championship competition in the U.S. Open Cup, scoring a brace in NYCFC II's 3-2 third-round win over Hartford Athletic. He also started in the club's 1-0 victory against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, who were crowned league champions.

Raised in Baltimore, Maryland, he stayed close to home, playing collegiately with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). With the Golden Retrievers, he recorded 32 goals and 16 assists across 61 career games and earned America East Striker of the Year honors in 2022 and 2023. After earning All-Rookie Team honors in 2020, he closed his career with three straight America East First Team nods.

He ranks eighth on the Retrievers' all-time goals list with 32.

