Miami FC Signs Puerto Rican International Ricardo Rivera

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Ricardo Rivera.

Rivera comes to Miami FC following his 2024 season in the Dominican Republic with Universidad O&M. The forward had 33 appearances for the team, including their playoff run. Throughout the year, Rivera scored six goals and had three assists.

Although Rivera is new to the USL Championship, prior to his season in the Caribbean, he played two seasons in USL League One for Union Omaha. In 2021, Rivera helped Union Omaha become the 2021 Regular Season Champions as well as winning the USL League One Cup.

"I feel very excited and motivated by this new opportunity to grow and show my talent with Miami FC. I know there will be challenges, but I am ready to learn, adapt, and give my best to the team." said Rivera. "I am very excited to connect with my teammates and contribute to the success of the club. Vamos Miami FC!"

On the international side, Rivera is a member of the Puerto Rican national team. Making his debut in 2016, he has had 32 appearances for his country, in which he has scored 18 goals and five assists. Most notable recently, being his goal and assist in Puerto Rico's 5-1 win over Aruba in CONCACAF Nations League B.

