Adewale Obalola Joins Hartford Athletic as the Newest Front-Line Addition

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Hartford Athletic announced today that they have signed forward Adewale Obalola ahead of the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

The Nigerian forward spent the last two seasons with FK Ekranas of the Pirma Lyga, Lithuania's second tier. The 20-year-old proved to be a dynamic playmaker and goalscorer for Ekranas, netting 15 goals and dishing out 11 assists across 30 appearances.

"Addy is an exciting young talent and a versatile addition to our attacking unit," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "Not only has he shown excellent finishing ability, but also the ability to put his teammates in position to score. I can't wait to see him play with Michee, Momo, and the rest of our attacking players."

Obalola is a product of Rainbow Sports Global, the same sports enterprise that brought Mamadou Dieng and Pele Ousmanou to Hartford Athletic.

Hartford Athletic's roster continues to expand, as more player signings will be announced in the coming weeks. Looking to lock up the best seats at Trinity Health Stadium to watch the Green and Blue in 2025? The best prices of the season are available now! Visit hartfordathletic.com/seasontickets to secure your seat today.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.