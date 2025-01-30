Detroit City Football Club Signs Japanese Born Midfielder Haruki Yamazaki

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced the signing of midfielder Haruki Yamazaki on a one-year contract, with an option for an additional year in 2026. Yamazaki began his professional career last season with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC of USL League One.

The Nara, Japan native, began his professional career in 2024 in USL League One, playing in 11 matches for the Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. Yamazaki started in 10 of those 11 matches. He played 921 minutes, taking four shots but winning 29 fouls throughout the 11 matches.

Yamazaki also impressed in the Hailstorm's run to winning the 2024 USL Jägermeister Cup, where he started in all nine of his appearances. He recorded one goal, one assist, 10 chances created, and 12 completed dribbles at a 60 percent success rate while also winning 20 tackles and 85 duels.

Before joining Northern Colorado, Yamazaki spent his final year of college at Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In 2023, he started all 16 games for the Golden Eagles, playing 1104 minutes and netting two goals and two assists throughout the season.

Yamazaki would spend his first year of college soccer with Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia. Yamazaki would start in all 20 matches for the Senators in 2022, the only season he played with the Division II side. He would play 1333 minutes, scoring seven goals and adding three assists.

In the October 2nd match against Alderson Broaddus, Yamazaki would net a hat trick, helping the Senators to an 11-0 victory.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.