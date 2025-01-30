El Paso Locomotive FC Open Preseason Match to Media, Season Ticket Members on Saturday, February 1 at Westside Soccer Complex

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC will open its doors to media and season ticket members at the Westside Soccer Complex on Saturday, February 1 as the Locos begin their 2025 preseason schedule with a match against the Barca Residency Academy. Gates will open at 10 a.m. with kickoff currently scheduled on the Lower Field at 10:45 a.m.

Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera and a select player will be available to speak with the media at the conclusion of the match (currently set to be a 45-minute game).

For those who have already inquired about attending this weekend's preseason match, your RSVP has already been noted.

STORYLINES

PRESEASON HISTORY VS BARCA - El Paso Locomotive kick off its 2025 preseason schedule here in El Paso against the nationally renowned Barca Residency Academy, the third consecutive year in which the Locos host the match against Barca heading into a new USL Championship season.

The Locos have won both of their previous encounters against Barca (5-0 in 2023 and 1-0 in 2024), teams then led by Brian Clarhaut. Under the direction of current Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera - who is leading El Paso in his first preseason with the club - the Locos will hope to start off on the right foot as preparations continue for the upcoming 2025 campaign.

LAYING THE GROUNDWORK - Wilmer Cabrera addressed the media earlier this week and spoke about how critical the early weeks of the preseason will be to setting the foundation for 2025.

"The work and effort has been very positive and that is what we're looking for," Cabrera said in Spanish. "For now, we aren't thinking about the tactics, techniques or positions. We're only focusing on their workload, effort and trying to be sure that they achieve in the first three weeks a level of fitness to then finish up the preseason focused on the techniques and tactics."

