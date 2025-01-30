Indy Eleven Signs Ryan Hunsucker & Maverick McCoy to USL Academy Contracts

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed goalkeeper Ryan Hunsucker (Westfield, Ind.) and defender Maverick McCoy (Carmel, Ind.) from the club's championship-winning Academy program to USL Academy contracts. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed, and individual status is pending league and federation approval. Academy Contracts allow players to retain their NCAA eligibility.

Since 2019, Indy Eleven has signed 23 players to USL Academy contracts, making the club one of the premier player development destinations in the USL Championship. The Boys in Blue signed Academy-product Logan Neidlinger to his first professional contract in October after he had been on an Academy Contract since January.

The 6'2, 175-pound McCoy returns to the First Team after signing his initial Academy Contract in March. The Notre Dame commit was on the Boys in Blue 18-man roster for four games in 2024. He was one of five Players to Watch at the USL Academy League Finals.

Both McCoy and Hunsucker were selected to the 2024 USL Academy League Finals All-Tournament Second Team after Indy Eleven earned its second championship in the four-year history of the event.

The 6'3, 175-pound Hunsucker made 11 saves in the USL Academy League Finals championship match to record a clean sheet against an AC Connecticut team that had not been shut out in USL Academy play in 2024 after scoring a league-best 46 goals. The Indiana University commit recorded two clean sheets at the Finals, and he made a key shootout save in the Boys in Blue's opening-round victory.

At the 2024 USL Academy Cup in March, Hunsucker earned the Golden Glove and Young Player of the Tournament awards after three clean sheets with just one goal allowed in Indy Eleven's championship repeat.

Academy Director and Head Coach Kiki Wallace's U20 Boys in Blue finished 2024 with a 15-0-3 record vs. USL Academy competition, the USL Academy Cup championship, and the USL Academy League Finals crown. The team scored 45 goals and allowed a league-low 10, recording seven shutouts.

The 17-year-old Hunsucker and McCoy were born five days apart in 2007, and they have been club teammates since they were 12. Hunsucker is a junior at Westfield High School, where he also plays on the varsity basketball team.

Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news at IndyEleven.com or on Indy Eleven social channels.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

Indy Eleven tickets for the 2025 season are on sale! Experience all the excitement and exclusive benefits with Season Tickets starting at only $12 per game, or check out the new 8-Ticket Flex Mini-Plan - you can redeem tickets in any combination across all matches, plus receive complimentary tickets for Opening Night on March 29. For more information, click here, email tickets@indyeleven.com, or call (317) 685-1100 during regular business hours.

Indy Eleven Roster (1/30/25)

Goalkeepers (3): Reice Charles-Cook, Ryan Hunsucker^, Antony Siaha

Defenders (8): Pat Hogan, Maverick McCoy^, James Musa, Josh O'Brien, Ben Ofeimu, Bruno Rendon, Aedan Stanley, Hayden White

Midfielders (7): Jack Blake, Oliver Brynéus, Cam Lindley, James Murphy, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn, Brem Soumaoro

Forwards (5): Elvis Amoh, Elliot Collier, Maalique Foster, Edward Kizza, Romario Williams

^USL Academy Contract

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.