Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Full Technical Staff Ahead of 2025 Season

January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club's full technical staff ahead of the 2025 season.

The Lights previously announced Antonio Nocerino as the club's new Head Coach. The Italian's coaching staff will consist of Ian Coll as High Performance Director & Assistant Coach, Giovanni Troise as Assistant Coach, and Maximiliano Jose Rabinovich as Goalkeeper Coach.

Ian Coll returns to the club after serving as High Performance Director in 2024. He will take on a dual role as both High Performance Director and Assistant Coach in 2025 and holds his UEFA B Coaching License.

The Scot previously spent eight years with Scottish giant Celtic Football Club, finishing his time there as Head of Sports Science. He then served in the same role for PFC Ludogorets in Bulgaria from 2018 to 2021. His stops since have featured dual roles as both Head of Fitness and Assistant Coach at HNK Hajduk Split (Croatia) and Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria).

Troise joins the club from Miami FC, where he worked as an Assistant Coach under Nocerino. Previously, he was a Match Analyst for Puteolana 1902 and then Potenza Calcio's Primavera side, both in Serie D (the Italian fourth division). The Italian also holds his UEFA B Coaching License.

Rabinovich most recently served as Goalkeeper Coach for the U17 and U19 academy teams at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel since 2018. He began his coaching career as Goalkeeper Coach with C.A. Velez Sarsfield in Argentina from 2013 to 2017. He holds his UEFA C Coaching License.

Previously, the Argentinian played as a professional goalkeeper in the early 2000s for Hapoel Petach Tikva (Israel) and Bodens BK (Sweden).

Additionally, the club's backroom staff is also complete ahead of the 2025 season. Josh Hardin and Estefani di Santiago both return following the 2024 season as Equipment Manager and Athletic Trainer, respectively. Eduardo Gutierrez joins the club as Physical Therapist.

Steve De Benedictis also returns as the club's Scouting Coordinator.

The full Las Vegas Lights FC Technical Staff is included below:

Sporting Director - Gianleonardo Neglia

Head Coach - Antonio Nocerino

High Performance Director and Assistant Coach - Ian Coll

Assistant Coach - Giovanni Troise

Goalkeeper Coach - Maximiliano Jose Rabinovich

Scouting Coordinator - Steve De Benedictis

Equipment Manager - Josh Hardin

Athletic Trainer - Estefani di Santiago

Physical Therapist - Eduardo Gutierrez

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.