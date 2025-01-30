Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Full Technical Staff Ahead of 2025 Season
January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC today announced the club's full technical staff ahead of the 2025 season.
The Lights previously announced Antonio Nocerino as the club's new Head Coach. The Italian's coaching staff will consist of Ian Coll as High Performance Director & Assistant Coach, Giovanni Troise as Assistant Coach, and Maximiliano Jose Rabinovich as Goalkeeper Coach.
Ian Coll returns to the club after serving as High Performance Director in 2024. He will take on a dual role as both High Performance Director and Assistant Coach in 2025 and holds his UEFA B Coaching License.
The Scot previously spent eight years with Scottish giant Celtic Football Club, finishing his time there as Head of Sports Science. He then served in the same role for PFC Ludogorets in Bulgaria from 2018 to 2021. His stops since have featured dual roles as both Head of Fitness and Assistant Coach at HNK Hajduk Split (Croatia) and Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria).
Troise joins the club from Miami FC, where he worked as an Assistant Coach under Nocerino. Previously, he was a Match Analyst for Puteolana 1902 and then Potenza Calcio's Primavera side, both in Serie D (the Italian fourth division). The Italian also holds his UEFA B Coaching License.
Rabinovich most recently served as Goalkeeper Coach for the U17 and U19 academy teams at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel since 2018. He began his coaching career as Goalkeeper Coach with C.A. Velez Sarsfield in Argentina from 2013 to 2017. He holds his UEFA C Coaching License.
Previously, the Argentinian played as a professional goalkeeper in the early 2000s for Hapoel Petach Tikva (Israel) and Bodens BK (Sweden).
Additionally, the club's backroom staff is also complete ahead of the 2025 season. Josh Hardin and Estefani di Santiago both return following the 2024 season as Equipment Manager and Athletic Trainer, respectively. Eduardo Gutierrez joins the club as Physical Therapist.
Steve De Benedictis also returns as the club's Scouting Coordinator.
The full Las Vegas Lights FC Technical Staff is included below:
Sporting Director - Gianleonardo Neglia
Head Coach - Antonio Nocerino
High Performance Director and Assistant Coach - Ian Coll
Assistant Coach - Giovanni Troise
Goalkeeper Coach - Maximiliano Jose Rabinovich
Scouting Coordinator - Steve De Benedictis
Equipment Manager - Josh Hardin
Athletic Trainer - Estefani di Santiago
Physical Therapist - Eduardo Gutierrez
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 30, 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Academy Post Undefeated Weekend at 2025 ECNL Las Vegas Showcase - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Full Technical Staff Ahead of 2025 Season - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Athletic to Release Promotional Schedule and Open Single-Game Ticket Sales on February 4 - Hartford Athletic
- Defender Miles Lyons Joins Monterey Bay - Monterey Bay FC
- FC Tulsa Inks MLS NEXT Pro Best XI Forward Taylor Calheira - FC Tulsa
- Miami FC Signs Puerto Rican International Ricardo Rivera - Miami FC
- Adewale Obalola Joins Hartford Athletic as the Newest Front-Line Addition - Hartford Athletic
- Detroit City Football Club Signs Japanese Born Midfielder Haruki Yamazaki - Detroit City FC
- FC Tulsa Announces Location Change for February 22 Preseason Matches - FC Tulsa
- El Paso Locomotive FC Open Preseason Match to Media, Season Ticket Members on Saturday, February 1 at Westside Soccer Complex - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Ryan Hunsucker & Maverick McCoy to USL Academy Contracts - Indy Eleven
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Celebrate 50th Anniversary During 2025 Season - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Full Technical Staff Ahead of 2025 Season
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Las Vegas Lights FC Signs Forward Nighte Pickering
- Las Vegas Lights FC Announces New Ticketing Partnership with SeatGeek
- Las Vegas Lights FC Transfers Forward Khori Bennett to Al-Nasr SC in Another Club-Record Deal