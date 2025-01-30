FC Tulsa Announces Location Change for February 22 Preseason Matches
January 30, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa has announced it will now play its pair of Feb. 22 preseason matches at the Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium (512 South Delaware Avenue), the home of the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
The club's pair of Saturday preseason matches will see it face the University of Tulsa at 11 a.m. CT before facing Missouri State University at 12:45 p.m. Both matches will be open to FC Tulsa season-ticket holders.
The club opens its five-match preseason at Titan Sports and Performance Center tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. CT versus Oklahoma Wesleyan University.
2025 FC Tulsa Preseason Schedule
Date Opponent Location Time (CT)
Jan. 31 Oklahoma Wesleyan University Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 3:30 p.m.
Feb. 12 FC Dallas Frisco, Texas 11 a.m.
Feb. 22 University of Tulsa Tulsa, Okla. (Tulsa Campus) 11 a.m.
Feb. 22 Missouri State University Tulsa, Okla. (Tulsa Campus) 12:45 p.m.
Feb. 27 Union Omaha Tulsa, Okla. (Titan) 2 p.m.
