Tacoma Caps Historic Month with Season-Best Fourth-Straight Victory in El Paso

El Paso, TX - Braden Bishop's fourth inning grand slam boosted the Tacoma Rainiers in an 8-5 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas at Southwest University Park on Friday night, finishing off a 19-11 month of May for Tacoma in which they scored the most runs and posted the highest batting average of any team in Minor or Major League Baseball.

Eighteen-year-old Robert Perez start the scoring with a two-run home run in the top of the second, his first Triple-A blast. In eight contests with the Rainiers (29-27), the Venezuelan infielder is hitting .370 (10-for-27) with 6 RBI and 6 runs.

Bishop broke the game open with Tacoma's second grand slam of the season in the fourth inning against El Paso (34-21) starter Jerry Keel (4-2), scoring Kristopher Negron, Chris Mariscal and Billy Cooke to push the lead to 6-0.

Perez added his third RBI with a fifth inning single that scored Jose Lobaton for a 7-1 advantage, and Tim Lopes added an insurance run in the eighth by plating Ian Miller with a sacrifice fly.

Right-hander Mike Wright pitched the first four innings and allowed a run before being relieved by Reggie McClain (1-1). McClain dealt the next three frames with one run allowed, earning his first Triple-A win. Ryan Garton (1 IP, 0 R), Parker Markel (2/3 IP, 3 R) and Matt Festa (S, 2) combined for the final six outs, with Festa facing one batter to collect his second save.

With a 13-hit outburst, the Rainiers finished May with a .311 team batting average and 209 runs, the best marks in affiliated baseball. Tacoma's 19 wins in the month tied for second in the PCL, trailing only San Antonio (20). Tacoma's 29-27 record has the Rainiers two games above .500 for the first time this season and the club will start June in first place in the PCL Pacific Northern Division.

Tacoma will seek its fifth consecutive victory on Saturday at El Paso. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. PDT and Mariners No. 1 prospect Justus Sheffield (2-3, 4.13) will take the mound. Mike Curto will have full coverage of on South Sound Talk 850 with audio streaming available on the Tacoma Rainiers TuneIn Radio Network.

