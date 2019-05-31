Chasers Fall to Missions 3-0

SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio third baseman Travis Shaw recorded three hits and was responsible for all three Missions runs in his rehab assignment at Nelson Wolff Stadium.

Shaw's (3-3, 3 R, HR, 1 RBI) first run came in the bottom of the first from a ground ball to right field by DH David Frietas (3-4, 1 RBI). Shaw crossed the plate a second time in the sixth inning off a ground ball to left field by RF Nate Orf. His final tally was a first pitch solo shot to right center in the eighth inning.

SS Humberto Arteaga (2-4) notched his first hit of the game in the third inning with a single to right field, but was caught stealing second base. The next Chaser hit did not come until the eighth inning, when RF Brett Phillips (1-3) bunted for a single. Arteaga knocked a line drive to right to move Phillips to second, but both were left on base as reliever Jacob Barnes (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R) kept Omaha from getting on the board.

Storm Chasers RHP Josh Staumont (2.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) opened the contest, allowing one run in two innings of work, suffered the loss. Jake Kalish (4.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K) pitched the following 4 and a third innings, dealing five strikeouts and giving up a run of his own. San Antonio starter Aaron Wilkerson (7.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) is now 4-0 after adding another win to his season by pitching seven scoreless innings, bringing his 2019 ERA down to 0.46.

The two teams face off for the third of the four-game series on Saturday evening with the first pitch at 7:05pm CST.

