Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short
May 31, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by six runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday before rallying for three runs and bringing the tying run to the plate in their 8-5 loss to the Tacoma Rainiers. The close loss was El Paso's third consecutive defeat, matching a season high for longest losing streak.
El Paso's lineup included three San Diego Padres on MLB rehab - Franchy Cordero, Francisco Mejia and Jose Pirela. Cordero went 1-for-5 in his first minor league game of the season, while Mejia drove in two runs on sacrifice flies and Pirela hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth.
Tacoma had a two-out grand slam in the fourth inning from Braden Bishop. The Rainiers have won six of their last seven games. Eric Yardley pitched a 1-2-3 top of the ninth inning and has allowed only three earned runs in his last 12 outings.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/rainiers-vs-chihuahuas/2019/05/31/579443#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=579443
Team Records: Tacoma (29-27), El Paso (34-21)
Next Game: Saturday, 7:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP Justus Sheffield (2-3, 5.06) vs. El Paso LHP Dillon Overton (0-2, 6.60). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 31, 2019
- Chasers Fall to Missions 3-0 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Tacoma Caps Historic Month with Season-Best Fourth-Straight Victory in El Paso - Tacoma Rainiers
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short - El Paso Chihuahuas
- I-Cubs Stifled by Express, Series Evens at One - Iowa Cubs
- Albuquerque Offensive Explosion Downs Aces - Reno Aces
- Dodgers score three runs in the first and ninth innings to win third straight - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Melville, Hilliard Pace Isotopes to 9-2 Win over Reno - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Express Shutdown Cubs 8-1 - Round Rock Express
- Oklahoma City Defeats Memphis, 6-2 - Memphis Redbirds
- 'Cakes Fall in Nashville - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Wilkerson Pitches Missions to Victory over Omaha - San Antonio Missions
- Tyler Pill's Clutch Hit Helps Sounds to Win - Nashville Sounds
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Omaha Storm Chasers - San Antonio Missions
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (23-32) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (19-34) - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (21-33) vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes (30-25) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - May 31, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Cheney Stadium to Host Seattle Sounders FC in U.S. Open Cup Match - Tacoma Rainiers
- Cooling off the PCL's Hottest Team - San Antonio Missions
- Homers Aren't Enough for Bees Win - Salt Lake Bees
- Comeback falls short as River Cats' struggles against Aviators continue - Sacramento River Cats
- Grizzlies end losing streak with 13-7 triumph over Bees - Fresno Grizzlies
- Tacoma Sweeps Doubleheader Thursday in El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Dodgers Work Overtime to Outlast Memphis - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dodgers Tip Redbirds in Extras in Series Opener - Memphis Redbirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.