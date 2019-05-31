Grizzlies end losing streak with 13-7 triumph over Bees

Fresno, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (27-27) stung the Salt Lake Bees (24-29) 13-7 from Chukchansi Park. Yadiel Hernandez drove in five runs (his season-high) and Brandon Snyder went deep in the win. Hernandez was a homer away from the cycle and scored twice. Snyder enjoyed his 11th big fly of the year, a three-run missile in the sixth. Wilmer Difo and Jacob Wilson (two RBI) each collected three hits while Difo was plated four times. Carter Kieboom (triple) and Alec Keller (double) had the other RBI in the victory.

Former Fresno Grizzly Jarrett Parker raked three dingers in the loss for Salt Lake. The right fielder's blasts were in the fourth, seventh and ninth innings. Jose Rojas and Roberto Pena also joined the bash with shots in the second and seventh frames. Brennon Lund added two hits and one RBI in the defeat.

Paolo Espino (5-1) secured the decision after seven innings of work. He has three straight starts going seven innings, a season-high. The Grizzlies have won six consecutive and seven of eight starts made by Espino. Jaime Barria (2-1) was tagged for the Bees' loss.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals)

- LF Yadiel Hernandez (3-4, 3B, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R)

- 1B Brandon Snyder (2-5, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- DH Jacob Wilson (3-4, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- 2B Wilmer Difo (3-4, 4 R, BB, SB)

Top Performers: Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angels)

- RF Jarrett Parker (3-3, 3 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, BB)

- C Roberto Pena (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- DH Jose Rojas (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

Tomorrow's Matchup

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT) RADIO/TV

Friday May 31 Salt Lake Bees (Home) RHP Joe Ross (Fresno) vs. RHP Alex Klonowski (Salt Lake) 7:05 p.m. KRDU 1130 AM / KAIL-13

ON THAT FRES-NOTE: Former Fresno State quarterback Marcus McMaryion threw out the first pitch prior to Thursday's game versus Salt Lake. McMaryion celebrated his 23rd birthday as well at the park. His battery mate was Bees' outfielder and third baseman Taylor Ward, who played for the Bulldogs from 2013-2015.

