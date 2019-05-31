Homers Aren't Enough for Bees Win

The Fresno Grizzlies scored five runs in both the sixth and eighth innings to roll to a 13-7 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Thursday night. Jarrett Parker's solo home run in the fourth to give Salt Lake a 3-2 lead, but Fresno came back strong in the sixth, as the first five batters combined for a team cycle and scored five runs, highlighted by a three run blast by Brandon Snyder, to take a 7-3 lead.

Salt Lake pulled back to within one in the seventh on a solo homer by Parker and a two run shot by Roberto Pena, but the Grizzlies put the game away with one in the seventh and five more in the eighth.

Salt Lake starter Jaime Barria (2-1) was charged with the loss, as he went five plus innings and allowed five runs on six hits with one walk and one strikeout. Parker would hit another home run in the ninth inning to become just the eleventh player in franchise history and just the third left handed batter to hit three homers in one game. He would go 3 for 3 with three runs batted in. Brennon Lund added two hits, one double and one triple, with one RBI and Roberto Pena added a two run homer. Pena has just six hits in 28 at bats with the Bees, but all of them are extra base hits with three doubles and three homers.

