Cheney Stadium to Host Seattle Sounders FC in U.S. Open Cup Match

TACOMA, WA - U.S. Soccer announced on Thursday the Fourth Round pairings for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, giving Seattle Sounders FC their first opportunity to play a competitive match at Cheney Stadium when they host Portland Timbers on Wednesday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. PDT.

Home field advantage was determined by a coin flip on Thursday, giving the Rave Green the opportunity to host Portland. Sounders FC, in their pursuit of a record-tying fifth U.S. Open Cup championship, opted to play the match at Cheney Stadium, home of their USL Championship club, Tacoma Defiance.

Tickets for the match are currently available to Seattle Sounders FC, Tacoma Defiance, Reign FC and Tacoma Rainiers season ticket holders. Ticket sales will be open to the public at the Cheney Stadium Box office beginning 10am on Saturday, June 1. Those wishing to purchase tickets online can do so at WeRTacoma.com/OpenCup beginning Monday, June 3 at 10 a.m.

The Cheney Stadium box office, located at 2502 S Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA 98405, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and will be open beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday before this weekend's Tacoma Defiance and Reign FC matches.

We R Tacoma is the overseeing body of Tacoma Defiance, USL Championship affiliate of Seattle Sounders FC, Reign FC of the National Women's Soccer League as well the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

