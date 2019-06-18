T-Bones Return Home for a Week of Fun Well Done
June 18, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kan. - Fun...Well Done returns tonight as the T-Bones completed a 5-1 road trip! The week begins with 2-for-1 Tuesday and a Saint Luke's kids-get-in-free night. Wednesday it is a special 11:05 a.m. start time for Kids Camp Day, then Thursday it's Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, sponsored by Sheet Metal Works Local #2, and Throwdown Thursday. Friday will feature Championship Poster giveaway, courtesy of the Heights at Delaware Ridge, and a salute to Disney Night. The weekend continues with a Sizzlin Saturday night with fireworks and Frank Mason III. The homestand wraps up with our annual Frank White Free Pre-Game Baseball Clinic and Sunday Funday, sponsored by CommunityAmerica Credit Union. What a week it will be with all of that and so much more Fun...Well Done, all starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. Join us at the ballpark where parking is always FREE! All games are played at T-Bones Stadium 1800 Village West Parkway in KCK.
T-BONES OPPONENTS
SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS TUE, June 18th - THU, June 20th
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS, FRI June 21st - SUN June 23rd
TUESDAY, June 18th - 7:05 pm
2-for-1 ticket Tuesday with two choice level tickets for just $13.00 and Saint Luke's Kids-Get-In-Free night!
WEDNESDAY, June 19th - 11:05 am
Special Kids Camp Day and Pre-game player and Sizzle autographs with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch.
THURSDAY, June 20th - 7:05 pm
Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, sponsored by Sheet Metal Works Local #2, and Throwdown Thursday with $1.50 hot dogs and $1.50 beers!
FRIDAY, June 21st, 7:05 pm
Family Fun Well Done Fridays with Championship Poster giveaway, sponsored by the Heights at Delaware Ridge, and Salute to Disney Night!
SATURDAY, June 22nd - 7:05 pm
Sizzlin' Saturdays with post-game Fireworks! And a special appearance by former KU basketball star and Sacramento King, Frank Mason III.
SUNDAY, June 23rd - 1:05 pm
Frank White Free Pre-Game Baseball Clinic; Sunday Funday, sponsored by CommunityAmerica Credit Union; FREE inflatables, sponsored by CACU; Pre-Game catch on the field, and Kids (12 & under) eat free!
The T-Bones are on the road from June 24th - June 30th, but they return home for a 3-game homestand from July 2nd - July 4th. The team will have post game fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th with game times at 7:05 p.m.
Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.
