T-Bones Return Home for a Week of Fun Well Done

June 18, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY - Kan. - Fun...Well Done returns tonight as the T-Bones completed a 5-1 road trip! The week begins with 2-for-1 Tuesday and a Saint Luke's kids-get-in-free night. Wednesday it is a special 11:05 a.m. start time for Kids Camp Day, then Thursday it's Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, sponsored by Sheet Metal Works Local #2, and Throwdown Thursday. Friday will feature Championship Poster giveaway, courtesy of the Heights at Delaware Ridge, and a salute to Disney Night. The weekend continues with a Sizzlin Saturday night with fireworks and Frank Mason III. The homestand wraps up with our annual Frank White Free Pre-Game Baseball Clinic and Sunday Funday, sponsored by CommunityAmerica Credit Union. What a week it will be with all of that and so much more Fun...Well Done, all starting tonight at 7:05 p.m. Join us at the ballpark where parking is always FREE! All games are played at T-Bones Stadium 1800 Village West Parkway in KCK.

T-BONES OPPONENTS

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS TUE, June 18th - THU, June 20th

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS, FRI June 21st - SUN June 23rd

TUESDAY, June 18th - 7:05 pm

2-for-1 ticket Tuesday with two choice level tickets for just $13.00 and Saint Luke's Kids-Get-In-Free night!

WEDNESDAY, June 19th - 11:05 am

Special Kids Camp Day and Pre-game player and Sizzle autographs with a special 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

THURSDAY, June 20th - 7:05 pm

Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act, sponsored by Sheet Metal Works Local #2, and Throwdown Thursday with $1.50 hot dogs and $1.50 beers!

FRIDAY, June 21st, 7:05 pm

Family Fun Well Done Fridays with Championship Poster giveaway, sponsored by the Heights at Delaware Ridge, and Salute to Disney Night!

SATURDAY, June 22nd - 7:05 pm

Sizzlin' Saturdays with post-game Fireworks! And a special appearance by former KU basketball star and Sacramento King, Frank Mason III.

SUNDAY, June 23rd - 1:05 pm

Frank White Free Pre-Game Baseball Clinic; Sunday Funday, sponsored by CommunityAmerica Credit Union; FREE inflatables, sponsored by CACU; Pre-Game catch on the field, and Kids (12 & under) eat free!

The T-Bones are on the road from June 24th - June 30th, but they return home for a 3-game homestand from July 2nd - July 4th. The team will have post game fireworks on July 3rd and July 4th with game times at 7:05 p.m.

Full and half-season 2019 ticket packages as well as mini plans are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting the Saint Luke's Box Office between the hours of 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Group ticket sales are also on sale now.

American Association Stories from June 18, 2019

