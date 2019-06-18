American Association Game Recap

June 18, 2019 - American Association (AA) News Release





Milwaukee 4, Lincoln 2 -- Box Score

With a ninth-inning rally, the Milwaukee Milkmen (13-16) came from behind to top the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-2.

Lincoln held a 2-1 lead going into the final frame thanks to solo home runs from DH Curt Smith and 2B John Sansone in the second and seventh innings, respectively. The Milkmen''s first run came in the fourth when LF Adam Walker (2-for-4) belted out his own solo shot.

In the top of the ninth, 3B Jose Rosario and RF Nolan Early (2-for-4) hit back-to-back home runs to lead-off the inning and take the lead. Walker doubled in the next at-bat and came around to score an insurance run when 1B Glen McClain singled later in the inning.

Starting pitcher T.J. House improved to 5-0 on the year as he threw eight innings and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out 11 batters.

