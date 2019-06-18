Prime's 3-Run Homer Downs Gary, 3-0, in Series Opener

FARGO, N.D. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats were shutout by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 3-0, on Tuesday night at Newman Outdoor Field in the first of their season-long 10-game road. Gary has now lost their last five series openers, eight of their last 10 games and are 5-11 against the North Division following Tuesday's defeat.

Fargo-Moorhead (16-14) received all their runs courtesy of Correlle Prime's three-run home run in the fourth inning. Devan Ahart drew a four-pitch to begin the frame before T.J. Bennett pulled a single through the right side of the infield two batters later. Prime followed with a three-run laser down the left field line for his team-high fifth home run of the year.

Gary (12-16) brought the tying run to the plate in the top of the ninth but couldn't bring home a run. Ray Jones singled with one out before taking second on indifference. Marcus Mooney then advanced Jones to third with a two-out single, bringing the tying run to the plate in Alex Crosby. However, Crosby popped out to the second baseman on the first pitch he saw from RedHawks closer Geoff Broussard to end the game.

Kaleb Fontenot (0-4) was charged with his second loss after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four in a season-high four innings. David Griffin and Frank Moscatiello each threw two scoreless innings of relief to keep the deficit at three throughout the game.

Bret Helton (1-1) recorded his first Independent Professional Baseball (IPBF) win with 5.2 scoreless innings. The right-hander yielded four hits and three walks while striking out four. Carter Hope, Joe Filomeno and Brent Jones each recorded holds with hitless appearances out of the bullpen while Broussard (6) secured the win with the save in the top of the ninth.

Gary continues their 10-game road trip and three-game series vs. Fargo-Moorhead on Tuesday night at 7:02 p.m. RailCats southpaw Trevor Lubking (4-3, 2.75) makes his team-high eighth start against RedHawks left-hander Tyler Pike (4-2, 3.64) in the middle game of the series.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Friday, June 28th for a three-game homestand vs. the reigning American Association Champion Kansas City T-Bones. Friday's game is AmeriCAN Beer Fest, presented by Berey Bros., Indiana 105 Country Night, and another Fifth Third Bank Fireworks Friday.

