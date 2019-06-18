'Dogs Fall to Late Milwaukee Rally

LINCOLN, Nebraska - John Brownell allowed just one run over seven innings, but fell short of a win after the Milwaukee Milkmen scored three in the 9th and the 'Dogs lost 4-2 on Daycare Day Tuesday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

Brownell tossed only 82 pitches in his sixth start of the year, but Cam McVey came on in the 9th inning and allowed back-to-back home runs to Jose Rosario and Nolan Earley before Adam Walker doubled and eventually scored on Glen McClain's RBI single.

Lincoln took the lead on John Sansone's one-out solo shot in the 7th inning. Curt Smith opened the scoring in the 2nd with a leadoff homer and Adam Walker tied the game at one with this sixth homer of the year in the 4th.

The game featured five different homers - all of them solo shots.

T.J. House tossed eight innings and gave up just two runs on five hits with a walk and 11 strikeouts - his second win in as many starts against the 'Dogs this year.

Austin Boyle tossed a scoreless 8th inning as the first man in relief of John Brownell. Jake Hohensee later came on for McVey in the 9th and didn't give anything up over 0.2 innings.

The 'Dogs have now lost five of six games and each of their last two losses came when leading after eight innings - a situation in which they were previously 47-0 dating back to the beginning of last year.

Game 2 of the three-game set is scheduled for Wednesday night. First pitch time is set for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage will begin on ESPN Lincoln 101.5 FM/1480 AM at 6:35 p.m.

