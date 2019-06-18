Saints Find Their Final Sidekick on the Mound, Sign UW-La Crosse's McMahon

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Somehow, someway, the St. Paul Saints have put it together over the last few days as their pitching staff continues to give everything they have while running on near empty. With one roster spot open, and needing to fill it with a rookie, the Saints turned to their bordering state to find an arm, signing right-handed pitcher Mason McMahon out of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He will make his professional debut as he starts against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

McMahon just completed his senior season with the Eagles and went 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA in nine games, all starts. In 54.1 innings he walked 37 and struck out 72 while opponents hit just .158 against him. He finished tops in the WIAC in opponents' batting average against, fifth in ERA and strikeouts. He allowed two runs or less in seven of nine outings and struck out at least six in every start. He fanned at least eight in each of his final five starts including a season high 10 on May 3 vs. Finlandia. His superb season earned him a spot on the First Team All-WIAC team.

During his junior season McMahon went 4-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 13 games (11 starts). In 67.1 innings pitched he walked 32, struck out a career high 107 while opponents hit .230 against him. McMahon led the WIAC in strikeouts, fourth in innings pitched, and seventh in opponents' batting average against. He allowed two runs or less in eight of 11 starts and fanned double-digits in six starts including a career high 14 on March 23 vs. Concordia-Chicago. He threw a 9.0 inning complete game allowing a run on four hits while striking out 13 on April 7 at Illinois Tech.

In McMahon's sophomore season he went 6-1 with a 3.68 ERA in 11 games (nine starts). In 51.1 innings pitched he walked 23, struck out 48 while opponents hit .270 against him. He struck out 12 on April 22 against UW-Stout. His biggest performance came in a DIII Midwest Regional against #3 UW-Whitewater where he went 6.0 innings allowing two runs on five hits as UW-La Crosse won 5-2.

McMahon graduated from Eden Prairie High School where he was an All-Northwest Suburban Conference recipient his senior season. He was a part of the State Championship team in 2013. McMahon holds the career and single-season saves record. He also played two years of football.

The Saints roster stands at the league maximum 23, 12 pitchers and 11 position players.

