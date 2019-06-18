Goldeyes Top Dogs in Series-Opener

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (17-11) beat the Chicago Dogs 10-3 at Shaw Park on Tuesday night.

Tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Goldeyes sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs to take the lead for good. Reggie Abercrombie opened the inning with a groundball single to centre field. After Wes Darvill beat out a sacrifice bunt, James Harris drew a nine-pitch walk to load the bases with no outs. Former Major League left-hander Casey Crosby relieved Dogs' starter Jacob Dahlberg. Kyle Martin battled Crosby for nine pitches before ultimately striking out. The Goldeyes then took a 4-3 lead when Kevin Garcia walked to force home Abercrombie. Darvill scored on a wild pitch, and after Alex Perez walked to re-load the bases, Josh Romanski drew a full-count walk that brought home Harris. Crosby was relieved by right-hander Ben Allison, and the Goldeyes stretched the lead to 7-3 on a Willy Garcia sacrifice fly to centre. The Goldeyes forced the Dogs to throw 47 pitches during the sixth-inning rally.

"We've been at the bottom in runs in the league," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "It's hard to win games, you have to score runs. We haven't been doing a whole lot on offence, but today we were fantastic. We just need to find a way to be consistent. It takes the load off our pitching staff as well, not feeling like they have to win the game every day."

In the bottom of the eighth, Kevin Garcia doubled to left leading off and took third on a wild pitch. After Perez walked, Romanski lined a sacrifice fly to right that scored Garcia with the Goldeyes' eighth run. Willy Garcia singled through the left side to put runners on first and second, setting up a Dominic Ficociello RBI single down the right field line. After Josh Goossen-Brown relieved Allison, Abercrombie hit a sacrifice fly to centre.

Christian Torres worked a perfect top of the ninth to close out the win.

Kevin McGovern (3-3) picked up the win in his first relief appearance of the year. McGovern struck out the side in the top of the sixth while the game was still tied at 3-3, and totaled two and two-thirds scoreless innings.

"We had to rework our rotation a bit," said Forney. "I wanted to make sure we got Joel (Seddon) in, and didn't want to move guys too much. We didn't want Kevin to sit for too long. He had some stuff to work on, and I think he accomplished that today."

Dahlberg (2-1) took the loss for the Dogs (16-11), allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits in five-plus innings. Dahlberg walked three and struck out one.

Joel Seddon made his Goldeyes' debut and allowed three earned runs on four hits over five innings in a no-decision. Seddon walked two and struck out two.

"He did well," said Forney on Seddon. "It's been a while since he pitched. He has a little rust to knock off, but he did exactly what we needed him to do."

Marcus Crescentini struck out the lone batter to face him in relief of McGovern in the top of the eighth.

Winnipeg took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Perez led off with a single to left-centre, and took third when Romanski reached on a throwing error by third baseman Trey Vavra. Willy Garcia drove in Perez with a groundball to shortstop.

Keon Barnum hit a two-out, solo home run in the top of the second that tied the game, and the Dogs took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on a two-out, two-run bloop single to left from Kelly Dugan.

In the bottom of the third, and with two outs and no one on base, Willy Garcia kept the inning alive with a walk and scored from first on a double to centre from Ficociello. Abercrombie then tied the game with a double to right.

The Goldeyes' offence combined for eight walks. Perez saw 34 pitches along during his five trips to the plate, and the Goldeyes worked the Dogs' staff for 182 pitches over eight innings. Seven of the Goldeyes' 10 runs were scored without a base hit.

