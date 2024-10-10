Sztuska Stops 44/45 as Petes Fall 1-0 at Home to Wolves
October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 10, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sudbury Wolves at the PMC for the first time this season. The Wolves won the game by a score of 1-0.
Liam Sztuska led the way for the Petes, stopping 44/45 in the loss. Sztuska was named second star of the game for his efforts.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Sudbury Goal (SH) - Chase Coughlan (4), Assist - Rowan Henderson (2)
Second Period:
No Score
Third Period:
No Score
The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 11, when they travel to Guelph to take on the Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska vs. the Sudbury Wolves
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
