Sztuska Stops 44/45 as Petes Fall 1-0 at Home to Wolves

October 10, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes goaltender Liam Sztuska(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, October 10, the Peterborough Petes hosted the Sudbury Wolves at the PMC for the first time this season. The Wolves won the game by a score of 1-0.

Liam Sztuska led the way for the Petes, stopping 44/45 in the loss. Sztuska was named second star of the game for his efforts.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Sudbury Goal (SH) - Chase Coughlan (4), Assist - Rowan Henderson (2)

Second Period:

No Score

Third Period:

No Score

The Petes are back in action on Friday, October 11, when they travel to Guelph to take on the Storm. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre. The game will be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

